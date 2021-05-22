newsbreak-logo
Pottawattamie County, IA

6 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows six additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21, to Saturday, May 22. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports twelve additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, three additional positive cases each...

Pottawattamie County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 to 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, six additional positive tests each in Cass and Crawford Counties, three additional positive tests in Montgomery County, two additional positive cases each in Mills, Shelby, and Audubon Counties, and one additional positive case in Adams County.
Pottawattamie County, IAnonpareilonline.com

Pottawattamie County prepares to open vaccinations to 12-15 age group after FDA, CDC approval

Pottawattamie County Public Health is expecting authorization from the state this week to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children age 12 to 15. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to that age group. Adults and children 16 and older were already approved. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday voted in agreement with the FDA.