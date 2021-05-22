newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Berryhill takes 2nd in 800, LHS relay teams finish strong at state meet

By Michael Katz WyoSports
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LWcQ_0a7ubW2S00
Buy Now Laramie High senior Libby Berryhill, right, and freshman Addie Forry, left lead the field midway through 800-meter run at the Wyoming Class 4A Track and Field State Championships Friday, May 21, at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. KIRK MILLER/SPECIAL TO WYOSPORTS

CASPER — It wasn’t the finish she necessarily wanted on her second day of the Wyoming Class 4A Track and Field State Championships.

But all things considered, Laramie High senior Libby Berryhill will take her victories where she can at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

Berryhill, who won her first-career state title, the 4A 3,200-meter run, on Thursday, took second in Friday’s 800 run in 2 minutes, 17.39 seconds. Jackson's Kate Brigham won in 2:14.18.

Not a bad result given the huge philosophical differences in the two races, of which Berryhill said cannot be understated.

“A 32 is extremely strategic. It’s long, you have to run it just right. The 800 is completely different,” she said. “You just have to do everything you can the whole time. There's no strategy to it, I just have to run.”

Berryhill wasn’t quite as ecstatic Friday morning as she was following her championship race the day prior, but she was able to muster more than a few smiles after her all-state finish in the 800. Fellow Lady Plainsmen Addie Forry, a freshman, took fourth in the race in 2:21.32.

“It feels good,” Berryhill said. “I wish I would have been able to get out more of that last 150 (meters), but it was a good race.”

LHS sophomore Meyer Smith took sixth place in the 4A boys 800 run (2:01.59). Travis Judd finished just off the podium in the 4A long jump, taking ninth with a mark of 20 feet, 8 1/4 inches.

Laramie took seventh (44.52) and eighth (51.72) in the boys and girls 4x100 races, respectively.

Forry finished first in the prelims of the 400 run (59.65) and advanced to Saturday’s final. Will McCrea qualified in eighth place for the final in the boys 400 (52.89), as well.

In the 4x800 relays, the LHS girls took fifth (10:10.02) while the boys finished in eighth (time unavailable), finishing just inside the podium.

The Plainsmen didn’t got off to a particularly good start in the last race of the day, having to make their way out of a fairly big hole early. But they made their moves when it mattered most, and were able to earn medals of their own.

LHS’ quartet returns completely in-tact next season as well, which is an exciting proposition for all involved.

“We might not have had the best race, but we still did the best we could,” Smith, who ran the opening leg of the race, said. “We just went out there and had fun.

“It’s really exciting. None of us are seniors. We know that we'll put up some good times next year, and probably put up potential state (championship times).”

Heading into the final day of competition, Laramie sits in fifth place in the 4A girls team standings while the boys are tied for eighth.

Editor's note: Complete results from Friday's finals will be included with Saturday's finals in Sunday's Laramie Boomerang.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
958
Followers
200
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Casper, WY
Sports
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Track And Field#Lhs#Long Jump#Senior Editor#Lhs#Laramie High#Field State Championships#Races#Medals#Harry Geldien Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Sheridan distance runners are peaking at the right time heading into state

The Sheridan boys entered the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet this past weekend at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper as the prohibitive favorite and the Broncs didn't disappoint. Sheridan finished with 206 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central, which finished with 97.5 points. The Broncs distance...
Casper, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming High School State Track Championships: May 20-22, 2021

For the first time in two years, state champions will be crowned in Wyoming High School track and field at the state championships in Casper. Girls and boys teams from around the state will compete across all four classifications Thursday through Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium located at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Torrington, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

1A East Regional Track Meet [VIDEO] 5-15-21

The 1A East Regional Track Meet took place in Torrington over the weekend with the top 8 in each event and the top 4 relays qualifying for the big state meet that will start in Casper on Thursday. In the sprint events for the boys, Ryan Clapper from Southeast won...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

University of Wyoming soccer to host summer camps

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado will host four camps in June and July for players ranging from preschool through high school. The camps will take place at the Louis S. Madrid Complex. The two Future Pokes Camps will take place Monday-Thursday, June 7-10, and...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Inaugural softball season turned teammates into rivals

CHEYENNE – Adam Galicia didn’t hesitate to apply to be Cheyenne East’s first softball coach once the Wyoming High School Activities Association approved sanctioning the sport. He has coached Cheyenne Extreme’s under-18 competitive team for nearly a decade, and he liked the idea of being part of history during Wyoming’s...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. CHEYENNE – Isaiah Martinez and Ox Schroeder both had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team to a …
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOYS SOCCER: Late goal lifts Laramie over East

CHEYENNE — A 69th minute goal from Cameron Hoberg gave the Laramie boys soccer team gave a 2-1 win over Cheyenne East in the third place match at the Class 4A East regional tournament on Saturday. Laramie had 18 shots on goal while Cameron Hoberg netted Laramie's other goal. East...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie holds off South rally in season finale

LARAMIE – Janey Adair deposited the second pitch she saw Saturday afternoon over the center field fence at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex. That was all the offense either Laramie or Cheyenne South mustered for a few frames. Then the Lady Plainsmen’s bats came alive long enough to pad the lead for a 5-1 victory in the season finale for both squads.
Montana Statemontanasports.com

Montana State to be well-represented on college rodeo's biggest stage

BOZEMAN — Montana State rodeo wrapped up their regular season earlier this month, clinching both the men and women’s Big Sky Region Championship, but they’re not done just yet. They'll be sending 15 bobcats to the College National Finals Rodeo next month in Casper, Wyoming:. Ethan Frasier. Clancy Glenn. Jake...
Laramie, WYwyo4news.com

Cowgirl soccer summer camps coming up in June/July

May 15, 2021 — University of Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Pete Cuadrado will host four camps in June and July for players ranging from preschool through high school. The camps will take place at the Louis S. Madrid Complex on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie. The two...
Natrona County, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County dominates 4A West track and field regionals

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While Kelly Walsh hosted the 4A East track and field regionals in Casper this past weekend, crosstown rivals Natrona County participated in the 4A West track and field regionals in Riverton. Along with hosts Riverton, Jackson, Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Evanston, and...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Plainsmen to play for 3rd seed at state

Laramie High boys soccer took on the one of the top teams in the state Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Championships in Gillette. The No. 4 seeded Plainsmen (8-6 overall) gave Thunder Basin (15-0) all it wanted and then some as the LHS boys lost 1-0 against a team that had a first-round bye during Thursday’s elimination round. More information from Friday’s game was not available before press time for the Laramie Boomerang.
Casper, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

4A East Track Regionals wrap up

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kelly Walsh High School in Casper was the site for this season’s 4A East track regionals. Sheridan, Laramie, the Cheyenne and Gillette schools joined hosts Kelly Walsh in their quests to dominate the regionals and secure state tournament trips. The state tournament will be...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne Coyotes win two games in Casper

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up two wins Saturday in Casper. Cheyenne (5-1) topped the Gillette Phantoms (16-1) and Valor Vikings of Casper (6-4). The Coyotes scored 12 runs in the first inning against Gillette. Dorian Pacheco was 3 for 4 with a double...
Albany County, WYmyhits106.com

Sports Gear Drive For ACSD Students

“Love, Laramie” is collecting new or gently used sports gear at various locations around Albany County so ACSD students can have some fun outdoor activities this summer. “Love, Laramie” is looking for bikes, scooters, helmets, balls for basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, etc along with badminton accessories, hula hoops, chalk, jump ropes and outdoor toys/games/activities. Call 761-3232 idf you have any questions.