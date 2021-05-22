newsbreak-logo
Gascón recall drive can get signatures

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday they received approval to start collecting signatures. Recall proponents must gather a minimum of 579,062 valid signatures from LA County registered voters, or 10% of the total number of voters in the county, by Oct. 27 for the recall to qualify for the ballot. Campaign organizers said Friday that they will aim for about 200,000 to 250,000 additional signatures, since many could be thrown out for various reasons.

