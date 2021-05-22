newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Greg Moneyman Jones Pushed Himself To Be The Best Mixtape Producer In Charlotte, US

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better” — Jim Rohn. Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out and this is the only way to be successful. Hard work is imperative and those who work harder get luckier. To be successful, you have to use each day as an opportunity to improve, to be better, to get a little bit closer to your goals. It might sound like a lot of work—and with a busy schedule, next to impossible. But the best part is, the more you accomplish, the more you’ll want to do, the higher you’ll want to reach.

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Homie Quan
Person
Rakim
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Jim Rohn
Person
Gucci Mane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtapes#90s Music#Music Producer#Charlotte#Success#Ll#The Migos#Asheville#Celebrity Events#Musicians#Moguls#Things#Artists#Childhood#Wish#Youngsters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictheubj.com

The craze is esthetically going over the mixtapes created by the artist “Greg Moneyman Jones”

North Carolina-based multi-talented artist, Greg Moneyman Jones has been in the news for his grip on different types of beats and tunes in mixtapes. The artist has not just impressed the fans, but he has also left a mark on the minds of many popular celebrities. His command over different categories of beat forms, compiling a unique mixtape, simply shows how talented he is and how strongly he loves his music craft.
Musicnewsheadline.us

Greg Moneyman Jones – A talented personality in the Music industry

Making smart goals is a highly new idea. There is a list of smart goals listed as a tool to produce criteria to help improve the chances of succeeding in accomplishing a goal. Everyone can accomplish goals with the help of determination and commitment. It is a cloud-based platform that allows organizations and teams to report on work, manage and plan. It helps you achieve your goals and move faster. Therefore, people love to make their goals that can make them successful. Here we are talking about Greg Money Jones, who is famous with the name of Aka Greg.
ElectionsComplex

Andrew Yang Fumbles When Asked To Name Favorite Jay-Z Song

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang once again found himself caught in an awkward situation when he was asked to name his favorite Jay-Z track. The candidate, who has been caught with his foot in his mouth multiple times in recent weeks, once again found himself in an awkward exchange when he sat down for an interview with Ziwe Fumudoh for her most recent episode of Ziwe.
Industrycannabisnewsworld.com

CBD producer Charlotte’s Web plans marijuana entry with $8M acquisition

Charlotte’s Web Positions to Enter US Cannabis Wellness Market MARCH 03, 2021 Charlotte’s Web secures Option to purchase Stanley Brothers’… Read More….. The post CBD producer Charlotte’s Web plans marijuana entry with $8M acquisition first appeared on Cannabis Law Report. Excerpt only …. Source : CBD producer Charlotte’s Web plans...
MusicNew Haven Register

At Work With Greg Kurstin, the Quiet Producer Behind Two Decades of Hits

In Rolling Stone‘s series At Work, we go behind the curtain with decision-makers across the fast-changing music business — exploring a range of responsibilities, burgeoning ideas, advice for industry newcomers, and more. Read earlier interviews here. You’ve likely listened to Greg Kurstin’s songs, even if you don’t know who he...
New York City, NYDecider

Andrew Yang Struggled to Name a Jay-Z Song on ‘Ziwe’

Despite claiming he “listened to a lot of hip-hop during like the 90s and 2000s,” New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang had a tough time naming a Jay-Z song on last night’s Ziwe. Yang, who joined host Ziwe for that latest episode of her eponymous Showtime series, struggled to answer after the host asked what music he’s “vibing to” lately.
Musicarcamax.com

How Kirk Franklin breathed life into 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' soundtrack with 'We Win'

For Kirk Franklin, being a part of "We Win," the first single for the soundtrack to "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is "really, really, really humbling." The Gospel icon is the owner of 16 Grammys and more than a dozen RIAA plaques for his two decades in the music industry. But being able to work on the soundtrack to the sequel of the 1996 pop culture phenomenon was special.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CentralTrack

[Q&A] How Casey Hess Reclaimed Himself During Quarantine.

For Three Decades, The Venerable Dallas Rock Fixture Has Blasted Deep Ellum’s Eardrums. He’s Still Doing So, Too — Albeit With A Slightly Softer Touch Is All. Casey Hess has a lengthy track record with mostly loud rock bands. From Doosu and Jump Rope Girls to Burden Brothers and Descender,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
DFW Community News

Come Together With a ‘Mixtape’ App

Pair of SMU business school graduates channel music nostalgia of the ’80s and ’90s. Matt Sidhom mused recently over coffee about the present social woes and an idea for connecting with music, personalized giving, and nostalgia. “People were so apart, and social media seemed in some ways to be breaking...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

How I Shop (Beauty Edition): Charlotte Palermino

Our "How I Shop" series documents how prominent figures buy clothes. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. The same goes for beauty — and there's a whole lot to unpack in the way we discover, test and purchase hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness products. Now, we're delving into all of it with "How I Shop: Beauty Edition."
TV SeriesVulture

Netflix Grants Us a Bridgerton Spinoff About Young Queen Charlotte

Netflix saw your tweets. A Bridgerton spinoff following a young Queen Charlotte has been ordered to series, the streaming network announced today. The limited series will explain her rise as well as follow along with young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes is set to write and executive produce with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica. “As we continue to expand the world of ‘Bridgerton,’ we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said in a statement obtained by Variety. Not everything can be a universe, y’all … but in this case, we’re into it.
Industrysmartmeetings.com

How to Produce a Stand-Out Experience

Few industries were more impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than the events industry. Event planners, speakers and attendees all saw their calendars cleared out last March, returning slowly with virtual events and only now showing a glimmer of hope for the return of live conferences. Like other industries, though, competition...
Career Development & Adviceparking-net.com

Product Designer (Charlotte, US)

As a Product Designer, you’ll work on the User Experience team to create intuitive experiences for our internal employees, clients and customers. You’ll be working on projects from concept until launch. This means you’ll be responsible for researching, designing, testing and measuring the success of the experiences you create. You’ll create experiences leveraging our Design System Pattern library to ensure a consistent user experience.
Economyparking-net.com

Client Success Agent (Charlotte, US)

As a Client Success Agent at Passport, you will be at the center of all things related to our clients. You will be responsible for maximizing client value through systematic adoption, education, and execution, and you’ll do all of this in our incredibly fast-paced, exciting, and constantly changing environment. You will be expected to develop a thorough understanding of client objectives and success metrics to drive tailored solutions for expansion. At Passport, we believe in deep-rooted, authentic, value-driven client partnerships founded on shared objectives and joint success. So much so, that we only charge clients when they make money using our software. This means that we only succeed when our clients do. This client-centric approach is part of both our policy and our culture.
Public Healthsmartmeetings.com

How to Hire Post-Covid Event Experience Producers

As part of Back Light, a series of articles sharing illuminating insider observations, we asked Melissa Mahon, executive vice president of operations with MAS and 2021 Smart Woman in Meetings Award winner, to talk about new roles that are becoming crucial in the event experience industry. Recruitment in the brand...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

J. Cole's Journey as the First Rapper With Six Consecutive No. 1 Studio Albums

With The Off-Season opening the week on top of the Billboard 200, J. Cole has officially become the first ever rapper with six consecutive No. 1 studio albums. The 12-track project debuted with 282,000 units, and although it’s on the lower end of the Cole spectrum, the LP currently holds the biggest week of 2021 for any hip-hop album and the second-biggest overall.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Joining LeBron James For "The Shop" Season Premiere

LeBron James launched The Shop in 2016, offering a unique take on your average talk show. James, alongside Maverick Carter, invites some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and beyond for in-depth candid conversations about everything under the sun. This week, they'll be unveiling the latest season of the...