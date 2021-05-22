How Greg Moneyman Jones Pushed Himself To Be The Best Mixtape Producer In Charlotte, US

“Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better” — Jim Rohn. Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out and this is the only way to be successful. Hard work is imperative and those who work harder get luckier. To be successful, you have to use each day as an opportunity to improve, to be better, to get a little bit closer to your goals. It might sound like a lot of work—and with a busy schedule, next to impossible. But the best part is, the more you accomplish, the more you’ll want to do, the higher you’ll want to reach.