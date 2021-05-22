MangaGamer Announce Plans for Distant Memoraĵo, a Sequel to 2019’s The Expression: Amrilato

We've seen some photos from the set of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but those revealed little more than the fact Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles will all share the screen at some point. Now, though, a plot synopsis has surfaced online (via IGN) that sheds more light on what to expect from the sequel. It comes our way via a copyright filing from Paramount Pictures and Sega, and confirms that Knuckles will actually be teaming up with Jim Carrey's villainous Dr. Robotnik!