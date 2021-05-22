MangaGamer Announce Plans for Distant Memoraĵo, a Sequel to 2019’s The Expression: Amrilato
In 2019, developer SukeraSparo and publisher MangaGamer partnered up to release The Expression: Amrilato, a visual novel billed as a “heartwarming, and educational yuri visual novel”. “A educational yuri visual novel?” you might ask? The educational elements of this all-ages friendly title comes from it teaching readers Esperanto, an international auxiliary language. Now in 2021 and the companies are partnering up together to release Distant Memoraĵo, a two-chapter visual novel continuing the tale of Rin and Ruka.www.otakustudy.com