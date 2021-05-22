New York dealmaker gives downtown Fort Lauderdale a taste of Wall Street

Fort Lauderdale has grabbed a piece of the Wall Street action migrating to South Florida with the arrival of an investment banking firm that opened a branch office in downtown’s Las Olas Boulevard.

PJ Solomon is a Manhattan-based firm that advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and financial restructurings.

It serves industries including retail, financial technology, health care, pharmacy, grocery, restaurants, infrastructure, power, media and telecommunications, according to a statement released by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, the economic development arm of Broward County.

“Establishing a base in Fort Lauderdale helps us keep pace with our rapid growth,” said CEO Marc S. Cooper in the statement. “Our new office gives us easy access to clients in the Southeast. Fort Lauderdale also provides an excellent business climate and highly qualified, diverse workforce.”

The decision by the firm to open an office downtown “reinforces our reputation as a business-friendly location of choice for the financial services industry,” said Bob Swindell, president and CEO of the alliance.

It was not immediately clear how many people are being employed at the new office or how many the firm intends to add at its newly leased space at the Carr Workplaces at 401 Las Olas Blvd. in the Bank of America building.

The firm orchestrated one of the “Top 10 Middle Market Deals of the Year” as an adviser in the acquisition of MyFitnessPal from Under Armour, according to the Mergers&Acquisitions trade publication.

The arrival of PJ Solomon helps raise the city’s profile as a potential landing spot for New York-area financial firms looking to relocate or open new fronts in Florida. But as a strong movement of firms and professionals gained momentum from the Northeast and elsewhere during the coronavirus pandemic, much of the new business has landed in the Miami and West Palm Beach areas.

Recently, two other New York firms did announce moves into Fort Lauderdale:

Future Tech, a New York information technology firm, said it is setting up an executive headquarters at 500 E. Broward Blvd. and will employ 25 people there.

BelHealth Investment Partners of New York, a small private equity fund focusing on health care, opened a new headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and moved its investment team here.

A key prize that has yet to be announced: a location for the multibillion-dollar asset management division of Goldman Sachs, which has been scouting South Florida for office space for months.