UW to send 7 athletes to NCAA West preliminaries

LARAMIE — Seven University of Wyoming track and field student-athletes will participate in the 2021 NCAA DI Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field West Preliminary competition to be hosted in College Station, Texas on May 26th-29th

The full list was announced by the NCAA on Thursday.

The top 48 declared student athletes in each event qualify for the NCAA preliminary rounds.

In total for UW, three throwers and three jumpers qualified for the prelims as well as one distance runner. On the Cowboys’ side, Kareem Mersal (long jump), William Nolan (long jump and triple jump), Colton Paller (discus), Albert Steiner (3,000-meter steeplechase) and Kirk Unland (hammer throw) will be competing next week.

William Nolan is the lone Wyoming athlete to qualify in multiple events while Paller is the highest qualifier at 15th in the region with his first-place throw of 189 feet from last weekend at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

Sadie McMullen (long jump) and Mary Carbee (hammer throw) are the UW qualifiers on the women’s side. McMullen and Carbee moved in to the UW all-time top 10 event list in their respective events with their qualifying marks. McMullen and Mersal are the two UW freshman to qualify.

Qualifying to for NCAA Championships is accomplished through performance in the preliminary round competition. Twelve competitors from each individual event and 12 teams from each relay event advance from each preliminary round site.

The full qualifying list can be found at http://www.rtspt.com/ncaa/d1outdoor21/