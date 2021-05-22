newsbreak-logo
Pharmaceuticals

Is the Sputnik vaccine unravelling?

By Tori Holland
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a vaccination centre opened in a high-end department store on Red Square at the start of the year, Moscow residents were queuing up to get their dose of the Russian-produced Sputnik V. Now that queue has died down to a trickle, and shoppers passing by the pop-up vaccination hub...

newsbrig.com
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Angola approves Russia's Sputnik Light one-dose vaccine

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Angola on Wednesday approved the emergency use of Russia’s one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said in a statement. Developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

San Marino to offer tourists Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW/MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - The tiny Republic of San Marino, landlocked inside Italy, on Wednesday announced the launch of a vaccine tourism programme, offering the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 shot to visitors from May 17. The 24-square-mile (61-square-kilometre) enclave, with a population of 34,000, first received a batch of...
Pharmaceuticalsatlanticcitynews.net

Slovakia awaits test results before using Russian Sputnik vaccine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Following successful testing in a Hungarian lab, Slovakia will discuss the purchase of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Moscow. Slovakian Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said he plans on talking to "the Russian side about further developments on this issue," as reported by United Press International. Earlier,...
Pharmaceuticalsq957.com

Russia has vaccinated 14 million against COVID, deputy PM says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has vaccinated over 14 million people against COVID-19 so far with at least one dose, RIA news cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying on Wednesday, clarifying higher figures provided by other Russian authorities this week. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said “21.5 million people...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Ecuador approved for emergency use Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday. “Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which have included Sputnik V in their coronavirus vaccine portfolios,”...
PharmaceuticalsInter Press Service

Russia’s Sputnik Diplomacy

MADRID, May 13 2021 (IPS) - While Western countries were busy with their own vaccination campaigns, Russia has filled the leadership vacuum in developing countries. Amid the West’s scramble for vaccines, a trickle of news flies under the radar. Argentina becomes the first country in South America to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The first shipment of Sputnik V is promised to Peru by May.
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Guterres encourages staff to get vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encourages the staff of the global organization to get anti-COVID-19 jabs using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine if it is allowed by medical authorities in the countries of their work. "Many UN personnel has already received the Sputnik vaccine, namely in the Russian Federation, and we...
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN would welcome WHO's recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine

New York [US], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the process of recognition by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was underway, and the UN would welcome its completion. "We would very much welcome the Sputnik [V] vaccine being recognized by the...
Worldhornobserver.com

Russia's Sputnik Vaccine Matters To Global Humanity

President Vladimir Putin has praised the entire healthcare system, and particularly the hard-working team of scientists and specialists from different institutions for their efforts at research and creating a series of coronavirus vaccines for use against the coronavirus both at home and abroad. Three vaccines already registered in Russia, two of them - Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona - are produced in large quantities by Russian pharmaceutical companies and are currently used for vaccination. It is additionally planned to rollout another one - CoviVac.
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Egypt Says Reached Deal on Deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

The Egyptian government said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal on the supply of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to the country, Sputnik reports. "An agreement was reached with the supplier company for doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Deliveries will be carried out sequentially until the end of the year. Also, a vaccine supply agreement was reached with Johnson & Johnson," the government said in a statement.
Healthvestnikkavkaza.net

Dr Reddy’s launches Sputnik V in India

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in the domestic market, making it the third Covid-19 vaccine available in the country. "As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered...
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Bahrain and RDIF agree on local production of Sputnik V

Bahrain and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reached an agreement in principle on producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection in the kingdom, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Al-Saati said at a meeting with Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov. "As things...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden gives Putin the Nord Stream prize and gets nothing in return

Much has been made of President Biden ’s comment that “Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal for Europe.” Yet with the announcement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Nord Stream 2 sanctions are not in the U.S. national interest and will be waived, the Russian-financed European pipeline should glide to a speedy completion. There remains only German regulatory approval before Nord Stream 2 will become operational, unless Germany’s September elections yield some major surprises.
Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Guyana to Receive Another Shipment of Sputnik V Vaccine

The government of Guyana is scheduled to receive its third shipment of 60,000 doses this week in a bid to increase the fight against COVID-19. Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, says Guyana is also expecting an additional 38, 000 doses of vaccines through the COVAX facility, which is working to ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines worldwide.
U.S. PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Arctic Prelude to a ‘Stabilization’ Summit

The meeting between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik, Iceland, last week (May 19), was not supposed to resolve any disagreements, but it did clarify them (see EDM, May 20). Primarily, their extensive conversation was ostensibly focused on preparing the agenda for the summit proposed by President Joseph Biden but not as yet confirmed by President Vladimir Putin (Nezavisimaya Gazeta, May 20). The two foreign policy chiefs did not hold a joint media appearance after the meeting, but Lavrov did his diplomatic best to emphasize the “constructive” character of the talks, while the State Department presented a long list of contentious issues (Kommersant, May 20). The summit is provisionally scheduled for mid-June, when Biden will travel to Europe for the G7 event and the meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) heads of state and government. Putin might feel excluded from these crucial deliberations, but the main reservation is that he still prefers to hold meetings in the virtual format, from the safety of his residences (Kommersant, May 22).