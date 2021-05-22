newsbreak-logo
Overtime goal gives Lady T-Birds win over Central

By Robert Munoz WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East girls soccer coach Rebecca Valdez said the Lady Thunderbirds were playing for their seniors in a Friday morning elimination game at the Class 4A state tournament.

But it was freshman Jordan Griess who made the biggest plays of the game. Griess turned two free kicks into goals to give fourth-seeded East the 2-1 victory over second-seeded Cheyenne Central.

“We have hardworking kids who just needed to believe in themselves as much we believed in them,” Valdez said. “We’ve kind of had a rough season, but they keep coming back. And that’s all the kids – they just play with guts and grit, and it’s fun to watch.”

The contest started slow, with neither team gaining any offensive traction through the thick fog that lingered over the field.

Griess broke the scoreless contest in the 39th minute with a strike from 27 yards out that bounced off Central goalie Sarah Foster’s outstretched hand and into the net, giving East the 1-0 advantage heading into the break.

A usually potent offense, the Indians only had four first-half shots.

“We haven’t been playing our game,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “Our game is possessing the ball. That was primarily our talk at half is we have to play our game, and if we don’t, we’re not going to do well, because we don’t play the long game.”

East carried the momentum from its late first goal into the second half. Seniors Faith Burdett and Cheyenna Alvarado set themselves up for good open looks in front of the frame, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Calie Mosely gave Central its best look to that point in the 68th when she found herself with a 1-on-1 with East goalie Kiara Kershaw, but Kershaw left the box to make a play on the ball.

The play was a little bit of a spark for the Indians, who started playing with more intensity in the second half.

Senior Eliza-Grace Smith tied the game in the 76th for Central, finding herself with a ton of space in front of the net, where she buried the shot that would send the game to overtime.

“It took us a little bit, and we were just kinda frantic – especially with the loss (Thursday), that was in our heads a lot,” Smith said. “Our intensity (changed), we just woke up and realized we weren’t playing the way we should have been, our intensity was really low.”

Mosely had two opportunities to put Central ahead – one with just under two minutes to play in regulation and another in the 86th minute – but she couldn’t capitalize.

With 37 seconds to play in the first overtime, Central’s Ava Taylor fouled Kora Williams and was given a yellow card. The result was a Griess free kick from 20 yards out on the left side of the field, where she buried the eventual game-winning goal.

Burdett, a senior who has been on varsity all four years, emphasized that this is the first time the T-Birds have beaten Central during her career.

“It feels great to know we’ve worked so hard all season, and if you choke at state, it kind of sucks,” Burdett said. “But even though we lost (Thursday), we beat Central which is a big win for us, it’s exciting.”

East plays Sheridan at 9 a.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium for fifth place.

“The cool thing about postseason is everything resets,” Valdez said. “We have a chance to go 2-1 to end the season, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

EAST 2, CENTRAL 1 (OT)

Halftime: East 1-0

Goals: East, Griess (unassisted), 39. Central, Smith (unassisted), 76. East, Griess (unassisted), 90.

Shots: CC 10, CE 16. Shots on goal: CC 4, CE 10. Saves: CC 8 (Foster), CE 3 (Kewshaw).

Corner kicks: CC 1, CE 5. Offsides: CC 2, CE 1. Fouls: CC 14, CE 5. Yellow cards: CC 1 (Taylor, 90); CE 1 (Alvarado, 83).

