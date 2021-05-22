newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne's new Military Memorial Museum to open Memorial Day

By Niki Kottmann
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbyw9_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now The uniform of Lt. General Walter Bedell Smith, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s chief of staff, sits on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Bob Nelson has been an avid collector all his life. It started with the classics, such as coins, rocks and stamps. But when he got older, his interests expanded to acquiring antique firearms.

That collection was eventually informed by a new mission: to acquire uniforms, saddles, firearms and sabers depicting the U.S. Cavalry from the Civil War to 1943. Suddenly, he had more artifacts than he knew what to do with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221WZK_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now Francis E. Warren’s medal of honor sits on inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“My collection got to the point where it built up in the basement of my house, and finally I decided, well, perhaps we should start a museum,” Nelson said. “I bought this building, which was a national furs and fashion store. … it’s virtually fireproof, with a 2,500-square-foot vault in the basement, which originally was built as a bomb shelter. But now it’s the world’s greatest museum vault.”

In that building at 1714 Carey Ave., The Nelson Museum of the West officially opened on July 3, 1998, to showcase cultural items from all around the American West (with themed displays such as high art of the Plains Indians and trophy animals of the world). The continued growth of his United States Calvary display made one of Nelson’s friends suggest he open a separate space just to display military artifacts.

On Memorial Day, that idea – nearly 10 years in the making – will come to fruition when Nelson’s old law office across from the Museum of the West will formally open as the Military Memorial Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4uwX_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now Japanese swords and flags from WWII sit inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“We spent a lot of time and effort and money on putting together a Military Memorial Museum that would honor the people who serve today, and the people who have served in the past,” Nelson said. “When the pandemic hit, we didn’t have anything else to do because there was no one coming to Cheyenne … so we decided we were going to convert the rest of that building and the basement to the Military Memorial Museum.”

From 1-5 p.m. on Monday, May 31, veterans, military supporters and any curious residents or travelers are invited to the new museum for its grand opening, which will feature a ribbon cutting and speeches by local dignitaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5Lxq_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now The desk and uniform of Tech Sgt. Layle B. Nelson sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Nelson is looking forward to the formal opening, which was supposed to take place in November, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s particularly eager to share his collection of thousands of artifacts from all branches of the military dating back as far as the Civil War and as recently as present day, and he hopes to attract as many former military members as possible.

Nelson is not a veteran, but he has three years of high school ROTC experience, his dad served in World War II (and later worked at F.E. Warren Air Force Base for decades), and his son served in Operation Desert Storm. Many of Nelson’s high school friends also went off to war, and a few didn’t make it home to Cheyenne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhAMC_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now 20210522-todo-museum-mc-5.JPG Uniforms and weapons sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“I have a POW who is going to be there (at the opening) … he’s not alive, but his uniform’s there,” Nelson said. “Ron was a really good friend of mine from high school, and he was in the Hanoi Hilton for seven years. And we have his uniform and the rules of the camp that he peeled off the wall when he left.”

It’s the memory of Cheyenne natives such as Capt. Ron Bliss and Otis Halverson, who died in 1945 fighting with the 10th Mountain Infantry Division in Italy in WWII, that motivates Nelson to share his collection. Having their uniforms in his museum helps honor the battles they fought for this country, and, in turn, Nelson hopes, helps visitors appreciate the sacrifices they made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZLro_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now The uniform of prisoner of war Captain Ron Bliss sits on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Another Cheyenne resident who’s honored in the museum is Col. Haskell Cohen, the father of one of Nelson’s high school classmates. Cohen was the one of the first American soldiers who went into Berchtesgaden, Germany, where Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest was, and he stole a Nazi banner that’s now on display in the museum.

Collecting artifacts like that isn’t easy, but after decades of practice, Nelson knows the right places to look. He spends much of his day scouring the internet for online auctions, and he says collectors always sell for one of the “five d’s:” downsizing, death, divorce, debt or dealers.

He has acquired artifacts in all sorts of odd ways, but one of the most serendipitous was about 10 years ago, when Nelson was in Houston to get treated for prostate cancer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. While in Texas, he and his wife decided to visit The Lone Star Flight Museum, and there they stumbled upon the uniform of the aforementioned Bliss. Nelson decided he needed a uniform of Bliss’ for his own collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qauT_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now Francis E. Warren’s medal of honor sits on inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“I called his widow and said, ‘I need you to get me one of his uniforms,’” he said. “She says, ‘Gosh, you know, I don’t have one, they’re all in museums.’ ... And about two months later, she called me and said she was going through another box and found a complete uniform, and not only that, the Russian black bag that he was carrying when they got out of prison and got on a plane to come home with his toiletries in it and his rules of the camp.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyKGB_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now Civil War uniforms and weapons sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vS3g6_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now Women’s military uniforms sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoRHr_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now War posters line the walls inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3H2I_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now The uniform of prisoner of war Captain Ron Bliss sits on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YYmG_0a7ub5XK00
Buy Now Uniforms from several eras inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
958
Followers
200
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Memorial Day#Antique Firearms#National Museum#Military Veterans#War Veterans#The U S Cavalry#The Nelson Museum#American#The Plains Indians#Nest#Nazi#Cheyenne Natives#Military Artifacts#Wwii#Basement#Home#Capt Ron Bliss#Houston#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
World War II
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Cheyenne, WYcapcity.news

Airport Fountain Fire-Up Event scheduled for May 22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and the City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department are inviting residents to celebrate Spring and the Airport Fountain at their Fountain Fire-Up event. According to the announcement, the Board will give a history of the fountain and acknowledge the parties that have...
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Wyoming Arts Council opens applications for career grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming Arts Council today announced that applications for the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Fridays on the Plaza lineup, rebranding are stellar

The Fridays on the Plaza series has become one of the most endearing components of summertime in Cheyenne over the years – and was dearly missed last summer. The sense of community and general positivity on those warm summer nights is a special thing. Cheyenne Rec and Events especially deserves...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Sunday calendar 5-16-21

– May 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Cheyenne, WYtribuneledgernews.com

Cheyenne Youth Symphony seniors end on a high note with Afternoon Concert and Tea

May 16—Jaylene Willhite has said a great deal of goodbyes in her career as an orchestra director and teacher. But, somehow, it's always hard. "It's very exciting to see where they started, and now where they're at and how much they have grown," she said of the kids who graduate out of her program. "But then, on the other side of it, some of them I won't see. ... it's sad. It's like a chapter of the book being closed."
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Saturday calendar 5-15-21

– Now through May 17, library hours. Enjoy visual stories and written works crafted by K-12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the building. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561. Free! Cheyenne Audubon’s Big Day Bird...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Business briefs for 5-16-21

T-O Engineers announces new office location in Cheyenne opening June 7. T-O Engineers has announced plans to open a new office in Cheyenne beginning June 7 to better serve existing and future clients in the region. The office will be located in the Jonah Bank Building at 205 Storey Blvd., Suite 120.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Warrior Women Showcase

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - En Avant Dance is proud to present Warrior Women, a student showcase, on Friday, June 18, 2021. This event is a fundraiser for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Students and instructors will perform a wide variety of dance numbers...
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

After turmoil of pandemic, LCCC graduates encouraged to "change the world"

CHEYENNE – In the college's first in-person graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Wyoming last spring, Laramie County Community College officials honored the Class of 2021 graduates during three commencement ceremonies held Saturday in Cheyenne. The ceremonies, which were held separately to encourage social distancing, marked the 50th graduating...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Government meetings 5-16-21

Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, noon. Meeting can be accessed at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/te2afhhx. Password: FC05172021. The meeting can also be accessed via call-in at the following number: 346-248-7799 with webinar ID 843 3529 0428 and passcode 2287130859. Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., online only. The Google meeting...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

LCSD1 Student of the Week for May 17

Hannah Fisher, who is an eighth-grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 17. Fisher is an academic and athletic award winner with a 3.75 cumulative GPA. At school, she is involved in volleyball and swimming, as well as being an AVID Ambassador.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving brings in record high donations

CHEYENNE – Preliminary totals from Friday's 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving and Thursday's youth event show donors contributed record high amounts in many categories. Thanks to the generosity of the Cheyenne community, hundreds of items were dropped off at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park or contributed during pre-event collections.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCCC grad persevered, focused on "giving back"

CHEYENNE – When George Jankowski graduated with an associate of arts degree in social sciences from Laramie County Community College Saturday, it was a long time coming. Jankowski, a former medic in the U.S. Air Force in his mid-30s, didn’t take a conventional path to higher education. He moved to Cheyenne in 2008, right after he got out of the military, and worked a series of different jobs until enrolling at LCCC four years ago.