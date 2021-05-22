Cheyenne's new Military Memorial Museum to open Memorial Day

Buy Now The uniform of Lt. General Walter Bedell Smith, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s chief of staff, sits on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Bob Nelson has been an avid collector all his life. It started with the classics, such as coins, rocks and stamps. But when he got older, his interests expanded to acquiring antique firearms.

That collection was eventually informed by a new mission: to acquire uniforms, saddles, firearms and sabers depicting the U.S. Cavalry from the Civil War to 1943. Suddenly, he had more artifacts than he knew what to do with.

Buy Now Francis E. Warren’s medal of honor sits on inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“My collection got to the point where it built up in the basement of my house, and finally I decided, well, perhaps we should start a museum,” Nelson said. “I bought this building, which was a national furs and fashion store. … it’s virtually fireproof, with a 2,500-square-foot vault in the basement, which originally was built as a bomb shelter. But now it’s the world’s greatest museum vault.”

In that building at 1714 Carey Ave., The Nelson Museum of the West officially opened on July 3, 1998, to showcase cultural items from all around the American West (with themed displays such as high art of the Plains Indians and trophy animals of the world). The continued growth of his United States Calvary display made one of Nelson’s friends suggest he open a separate space just to display military artifacts.

On Memorial Day, that idea – nearly 10 years in the making – will come to fruition when Nelson’s old law office across from the Museum of the West will formally open as the Military Memorial Museum.

Buy Now Japanese swords and flags from WWII sit inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“We spent a lot of time and effort and money on putting together a Military Memorial Museum that would honor the people who serve today, and the people who have served in the past,” Nelson said. “When the pandemic hit, we didn’t have anything else to do because there was no one coming to Cheyenne … so we decided we were going to convert the rest of that building and the basement to the Military Memorial Museum.”

From 1-5 p.m. on Monday, May 31, veterans, military supporters and any curious residents or travelers are invited to the new museum for its grand opening, which will feature a ribbon cutting and speeches by local dignitaries.

Buy Now The desk and uniform of Tech Sgt. Layle B. Nelson sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Nelson is looking forward to the formal opening, which was supposed to take place in November, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s particularly eager to share his collection of thousands of artifacts from all branches of the military dating back as far as the Civil War and as recently as present day, and he hopes to attract as many former military members as possible.

Nelson is not a veteran, but he has three years of high school ROTC experience, his dad served in World War II (and later worked at F.E. Warren Air Force Base for decades), and his son served in Operation Desert Storm. Many of Nelson’s high school friends also went off to war, and a few didn’t make it home to Cheyenne.

Buy Now 20210522-todo-museum-mc-5.JPG Uniforms and weapons sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“I have a POW who is going to be there (at the opening) … he’s not alive, but his uniform’s there,” Nelson said. “Ron was a really good friend of mine from high school, and he was in the Hanoi Hilton for seven years. And we have his uniform and the rules of the camp that he peeled off the wall when he left.”

It’s the memory of Cheyenne natives such as Capt. Ron Bliss and Otis Halverson, who died in 1945 fighting with the 10th Mountain Infantry Division in Italy in WWII, that motivates Nelson to share his collection. Having their uniforms in his museum helps honor the battles they fought for this country, and, in turn, Nelson hopes, helps visitors appreciate the sacrifices they made.

Buy Now The uniform of prisoner of war Captain Ron Bliss sits on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Another Cheyenne resident who’s honored in the museum is Col. Haskell Cohen, the father of one of Nelson’s high school classmates. Cohen was the one of the first American soldiers who went into Berchtesgaden, Germany, where Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest was, and he stole a Nazi banner that’s now on display in the museum.

Collecting artifacts like that isn’t easy, but after decades of practice, Nelson knows the right places to look. He spends much of his day scouring the internet for online auctions, and he says collectors always sell for one of the “five d’s:” downsizing, death, divorce, debt or dealers.

He has acquired artifacts in all sorts of odd ways, but one of the most serendipitous was about 10 years ago, when Nelson was in Houston to get treated for prostate cancer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. While in Texas, he and his wife decided to visit The Lone Star Flight Museum, and there they stumbled upon the uniform of the aforementioned Bliss. Nelson decided he needed a uniform of Bliss’ for his own collection.

Buy Now Francis E. Warren’s medal of honor sits on inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

“I called his widow and said, ‘I need you to get me one of his uniforms,’” he said. “She says, ‘Gosh, you know, I don’t have one, they’re all in museums.’ ... And about two months later, she called me and said she was going through another box and found a complete uniform, and not only that, the Russian black bag that he was carrying when they got out of prison and got on a plane to come home with his toiletries in it and his rules of the camp.”

Buy Now Civil War uniforms and weapons sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Buy Now Women’s military uniforms sit on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Buy Now War posters line the walls inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Buy Now The uniform of prisoner of war Captain Ron Bliss sits on display inside the new Military Memorial Museum Thursday, May 20, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. The museum, across the street from the Nelson Museum of the West, will officially open on Memorial Day. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle