Ellicott, NY

HAZMAT Crews Respond to Fuel Spill on Route 60 in Ellicott

 4 days ago

The Chautauqua County HAZMAT Team responded to a report of a fuel spill Friday afternoon in the Town of Ellicott. According to State Police in Jamestown, the driver of a tractor-trailer pulled over on Route 60 north of Girts Road shortly after 2:00 PM after approximately 80 gallons of fuel had leaked from the vehicle due to a small puncture that was located at the bottom of its gas tank. Fluvanna Fire also responded to the scene.

