Lots of calls about bugs come into the Extension Office this time of year. Some bugs are on the porch, some bugs are in the house, some are on animals, and some are on our plants. Let us think about what happens when we try to get rid of some of these bugs. Although some people do not care for any type of bugs, there are good bugs and bad bugs. The good bugs are referred to as beneficial insects by the leaders in Entomology. Beneficial bugs often help keep the bad bugs under control. If we use different treatments to kill insects that are bothering us, the treatment will usually kill the beneficial as well as the bad bugs.