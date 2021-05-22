newsbreak-logo
You need to watch the best arthouse superhero movie of 2017 for free online ASAP

By Josh Bell
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if Jean Grey was a repressed Norwegian lesbian? That’s not an inaccurate way to describe filmmaker Joachim Trier’s fourth feature, a haunting and austere story that resembles an X-Men origin tale in its navigation of blossoming power and terrible consequences. After her sheltered upbringing in a rural area by strict religious parents, a young woman (Eili Harboe) leaves home to attend university in the city, where explorations of her long-stifled sexuality coincide with the onset of strange, sometimes terrifying abilities.

