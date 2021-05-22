The Movie Like Super 8 That Sci-Fi Fans Need To See
In the years since JJ Abrams made "Super 8," he's been almost exclusively dedicated to "Star Trek" and "Star Wars." When "Super 8" was first released, though, it seemed like the beginning of the kind of career he could have if he decided to move forward with original stories. Although he didn't ultimately take that path, "Super 8" remains a fascinating look at how Abrams tells stories that aren't based on existing material, and the movie's also an obvious homage to the kinds of movies that Abrams grew up with, including the same '80s nostalgia and small-town vibe that would eventually become part of the core appeal of "Stranger Things."www.looper.com