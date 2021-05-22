From supermodel to supermum: How Naomi Campbell conquered the world
I — n March last year,Naomi Campbell boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport wearing a white hazmat suit, goggles, blue face mask and pink latex gloves. Draped over her shoulders was a $3,000 Burberry cashmere cape. The images, posted on the British supermodel’s official Instagram page, were “liked” by more than half a million people, while the “look” is now on display at the Fashion Museum in Bath.www.independent.co.uk