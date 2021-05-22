newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

From supermodel to supermum: How Naomi Campbell conquered the world

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI — n March last year,Naomi Campbell boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport wearing a white hazmat suit, goggles, blue face mask and pink latex gloves. Draped over her shoulders was a $3,000 Burberry cashmere cape. The images, posted on the British supermodel’s official Instagram page, were “liked” by more than half a million people, while the “look” is now on display at the Fashion Museum in Bath.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Bono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel#Burberry#British#Fashion Museum#Blue Face Mask#Pink Latex Gloves#Bath#U2#Cape#Faces#Los Angeles#Handmade#Goggles#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SciencePosted by
Glamour

Naomi Campbell Is Now a Mom

Naomi Campbell is now a mom. The supermodel revealed on Tuesday, May 18, that she's welcomed her first child, a daughter. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the little one's feet. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life; there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl at age 50: 'Beautiful little blessing'

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell, who announced the arrival of her first child on Tuesday. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted Tuesday. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Naomi Campbell feels 'blessed and grateful' on her birthday

Naomi Campbell felt "blessed and grateful" as she celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday (05.22.21). The world-famous model took to Instagram to mark her first birthday since welcoming her first child into the world. Alongside a throwback baby photo of herself taken by her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell, she wrote: "BLESSED...
ScienceTime Out Global

Naomi Campbell has become a mother, here's what we know

Naomi Campbell has taken to Instagram to announce her first child. The post shows the child's feed in the palm of Campbell's hand. The post has around half a million likes within two hours of being posted, and has congratulation messages from fashion giants Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, and Riccardo Tisci, as well as celebrities including Rita Ora and Rosalía.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Red Tricycle

Model Mom! Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Child

Naomi Campbell is a new mom! The 50-year-old model surprised the world with an Instagram post today, accompanying an image of her hands cradling tiny baby feet. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote in the caption.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Naomi Campbell Announces the Arrival of Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell! The supermodel, 50, announced today in an Instagram post that she has welcomed her first child. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
Skin Carecrfashionbook.com

Naomi Campbell's Bath Routine is a Blessing For Summer Skin

Break out your tank tops, flip flops, and short shorts folks because summer has officially arrived. There's truly no better feeling than the sartorial transition from cold weather to warm weather and liberating our bodies from the confines of clothing to show a little skin. Arguably the queen of the supermodel glow, recently Naomi Campbell shared her nighttime bath routine featuring her favorite products on how to achieve radiant skin tone and texture for showing off this summer.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Naomi Campbell Announces She's a Mom: See the Sweet Picture of Her Daughter

Watch: Naomi Campbell Talks 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Naomi Campbell is a model, a fashion mogul and, now, a mom!. On Tuesday, May 18, the runway icon took to Instagram with a milestone personal announcement. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the 50-year-old fashionista wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
SciencePosted by
Tyla

Naomi Campbell Reveals She Listened To Bob Marley As She Became A Mum

Naomi Campbell has shared a new detail of her daughter's arrival during her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi. As she conducted an interview with DJ D-Nice on Tuesday night, the supermodel, 51, talked about the importance of music in her life, and couldn't help but mention a special moment which she had experienced to the tune of one of her favourite artists recently.
CelebritiesVogue

9 Times Naomi Campbell Was The Most Fabulously Dressed Wedding Guest

When Naomi Campbell arrived at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 wearing a form-fitting Ralph & Russo dress complete with Philip Treacy hat she was a picture perfect guest. However, the supermodel hasn’t always kept things quite so prim and proper. The new mother has never been one to play into...
Scienceglamourmagazine.co.uk

Naomi Campbell has welcomed a baby daughter and shared this incredibly cute photo to mark the occasion

Naomi Campbell has welcomed a baby daughter. The supermodel took to Instagram posting a too-cute picture of her baby’s feet in her hands with the caption: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”
Scienceledburyreporter.co.uk

Naomi Campbell announces motherhood news

Model Naomi Campbell has become a mother to a baby girl. The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she shared a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet. She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”
Beauty & Fashionanothermag.com

Naomi Campbell, Marlene Dumas and More Pay Tribute to Charles Baudelaire

At the beginning of last month, Paris’s Musée d’Orsay launched an online video series honouring the legacy of Charles Baudelaire. The legendary French poet – known for his controversial 1857 anthology, The Flowers of Evil – would have been 200 years old on 8 April, 2021. For Donatien Grau, the museum’s head of contemporary programmes, this bicentennial birthday was the perfect excuse for a celebration. “Baudelaire is one of the greatest authors of the 19th century,” enthuses Grau. “He is also one of the most inventive and knowledgeable poets in the history of the French language. Those aspects make him somewhat ‘institutional’, so we sometimes tend to forget how critical his work has been for many creatives, from the 19th century to today, around the world.”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Naomi Campbell has wanted a baby 'for a long time'

Naomi Campbell has “wanted a baby for a long time”, as sources say the news of her becoming a mother isn't shocking for those who know her. Naomi Campbell has “wanted a baby for a long time”. The 50-year-old model revealed this week she has welcomed a baby into the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Cindy Crawford Revisits Her Best Supermodel Looks

As one of the fashion world’s top supermodels, Cindy Crawford has had no shortage of high-fashion moments. Whether she’s gracing the covers of magazines, walking the runways, or starring in iconic Super Bowl commercials (yes, the Pepsi one), each project comes with a stellar look—and now Crawford revisited some of her very best ones in a new Vogue video.