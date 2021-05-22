Is Glastonbury on TV tonight?

Glastonbury Festival will be going ahead this year as a special live-streamed event.

Billed as a five-hour spectacular, Live at Worthy Farm will take place tonight (22 May) with encore screenings being broadcast on Sunday (23 May).

The one-of-a-kind festival – which kicks off at 7.00pm – will feature performances from Coldplay (the only band to have headlined Glastonbury four times), Haim , Damon Albarn , Michael Kiwanuka , Wolf Alice , Jorja Smith , Kano and IDLES .

There will also be a number of surprise performances for fans to look forward to.

Live at Worthy Farm will not be broadcast on TV, with tickets for the event currently on sale at worthyfarm.live .

Streams are priced at £20 each. Find out more information on how to purchase tickets here .

Proceeds from Live at Worthy Farm will support the festival’s three chosen charities, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, and will also “help secure its return in 2022”.