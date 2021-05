The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to begin 8 p.m. Thursday night in Cleveland. The draft will be the first for head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke in charge of the Jaguars. The Jags are expected to select Clemson quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence with the first overall selection when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell walks to the podium and announces the opening selection. The Jaguars also hold the 25th overall selection in the first draft on Saturday, as well as three other picks in the first 65 selections.