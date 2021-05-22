Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/22/21: Binghamton gets walked off, Syracuse almost gets no-hit

*All results from games played on Friday, May 21, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (3-13) LEHIGH VALLEY 8, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX) Friday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was a game the Mets would probably prefer to forget. The IronPig offense broke the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring seven runs in the inning to take a 7-0. Meanwhile, the IronPig pitching staff had a perfect game going into the bottom of the eighth inning, when Quinn Brodey singles off of Lehigh Valley reliever Bryan Mitchell. The IronPigs scored an insurance run in the top of the eighth on an RBI single off with a throwing error on the play off the bat of old friend Ruben Tejada. The Syracuse Mets scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, on a Drew Jackson RBI single and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bruce Maxwell, and another pair in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-4.