What can we expect from WR Dax Milne as Washington’s final pick in the ‘21 draft?

Now that the first NFL Draft for Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer and his staff are in the books, how do the players drafted fit in not only with the offensive system, but the other players on the team? Well, we can take a guess on how the 2021 Jaguars offense could potentially look, based on how Urban Meyer’s offenses looked while he was at Florida in 2008 and at Ohio State in 2016, as well as offenses run under Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell and Passing Game Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Before we get into the nitty gritty, however, we have to understand what Meyer’s philosophies are, especially concerning the OTHER Clemson first round pick, Travis Etienne.