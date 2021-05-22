What can we expect from WR Dax Milne as Washington’s final pick in the ‘21 draft?
A team's last pick in the draft is a throw of the dice, especially when that pick is #258 in a draft that had 259 players selected. Remember that drafts in recent years have only had 256 players selected; it was the addition of compensatory draft picks awarded for specific minority hires at the head coach and front office levels that expanded the draft by three selections this year. So, grabbing a 1,000-yard receiver from a Division I program two spots after last year's Mr. Irrelevant (Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia) and one spot before this year's (Grant Stuard, LB, Houston) feels pretty good.