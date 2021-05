Sometimes you look at a recruit and think, “Yeah, that guy has insane potential”. Tristan Bounds is one of those dudes. At 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds, the former tight end has about as high of a ceiling as you’ll see out of high school. Bounds is a nice complement to the rest of the offensive line class of 2021 for the Michigan Wolverines, which is mainly comprised of recruits with higher floors. That number of multiple high-floor prospects allowed Michigan to take a chance on the Virginia-native, and now it’s a matter of building him up over the next few years.