Books & Literature

Review: Zero Fail – The Rise And Fall Of The Secret Service

By Michael D. Langan
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
“Zero Fail: The Rise And Fall Of The Secret Service”

532 pages – $30

Langan’s Book Mark: 4/4 stars

Carol Leonnig, Washington Post reporter and three-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, has been covering the Secret Service since 2012.

In “Zero Fail: The Rise And Fall Of The Secret Service”, Leonnig uncovers the agency’s mistakes and dirty secrets in a monumental exposition that even includes how “the Secret Service leadership declined to authorize the full protection detail that had always been provided to presidents-elect…” in the case of President-elect Biden, described on page 483 of her Epilogue.

She wrote a best seller last year, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” with another Washington Post reporter, Philip Rucker.

Leonnig’s power and authority in Zero Fail is in the marriage of the big picture with details that put a stamp of ‘true’ on her analysis. She does this by interviewing current and former agents, government officials and whistle blowers who put their jobs on the line to speak about a hobbled agency in desperate need of reform.

What needs fixing? Lots; these include what she calls a toxic work culture, outdated equipment and resentment in the ranks with leaders protecting its image without fixing its flaws. Leonnig is in awe of these people “willing to risk their careers” because they know the Service is broken and needs fixing. “By telling their story,” she says, “they hope to revive the Service they love.”

Some history: The Secret Service began in 1865, after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. It began as a bureau in the Treasury Department whose job it was to suppress widespread counterfeiting, something it still tries to do. When President McKinley was assassinated in Buffalo in 1901, the Service was tasked with the full-time protection of the President of the United States.

Chronologically, The logic of Leonnig’s book breaks out this way. She outlines five foremost series of years where major trouble occurred within the Service. Each of these headlines is buttressed by chapters that vary in number which make her case. The five are these: 1. The Tragedy That Birthed A New Secret Service – Kennedy to Nixon (1963 – 1974); 2. Meeting The Test – Ford To Clinton (1974 – 1999); 3. Terror And Politics – The Bush Years (2000 – 2007); 4. The Wheels Come Off – The Obama Years (2008 – 2015); and 5. Sliding Backward – The Trump Years (2016 – 2020).

And even though the USSS has increased in staff in the last 60 years from 300 agents with a $5 million dollar budget to 7,000 staff and a $2.2 billion dollar budget, it’s not nearly enough in these terror-taut days.

Now go back to 1963, if you can.

Everyone of a certain age remembers where he or she was when President Kennedy was shot. I was a college admissions officer visiting Groton, Connecticut, when it happened, encouraging seniors at a Catholic high school there to attend my school, Canisius College in Buffalo.

The nun who was the principal of the school broke into the classroom session over the loudspeaker and told everyone to go home and pray for the president. As I drove back to Buffalo, it seemed that Cronkite on the radio was in the car with me his distressing message was so consistent.

The phrase, Zero Fail, means that you don’t get to have a bad day as a Secret Service agent. If you fail at your duty to protect the president, it can change the world, as instructors point out in Secret Service boot camp. I was privileged to give the introductory ‘pep’ talk there to an incoming class in the early 90s.

How so, you’d be right in asking.

Larry Cockell, who was the Secret Service’s representative to the Under Secretary’s office for a number of those years that I was there, asked me to do it. Although Cockell is mentioned a few times in this book, favorably, he is not listed as contributing to the book’s writing.

At the time, I was the senior adviser to the Under Secretary for Enforcement at Treasury from October 1988 to September 1998. In those years, the Under Secretary had oversight of the Secret Service, U.S. Customs Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), all federal law enforcement training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) at the IRS were under the purview of the office. Control of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) also had Treasury Enforcement oversight.

It wasn’t terrific to have all this oversight, but it seemed doable then. Now, it’s really screwed up, after having been ‘re-organized’ in the early 2000s. But that’s a story for another day.

It should be said that all the federal agencies reporting to Treasury in those years and I’m sure before and after, wanted to “hide the ball” from us as far as poor behavior was concerned. We’d hear about all the good stuff from the bureaus, if there was any.

Of course senior officials at these agencies had no interest in filling Treasury Enforcement in on any juicy details of anything. That is, unless – and this was the big UNLESS – “bad sh-t” was about to go public in the news. Then Treasury Enforcement would be given a bird’s eye view of what happened and asked for its help in making things whole again.

As I scan Zero Fail for names of senior Treasury Enforcement officials, I find only one with whom I worked, although there were four different assistant and under Secretaries during the decade I was there. Other top officials at Treasury Enforcement to whom I reported included Salvatore R. Martoche, Ronald K. Noble, Peter K. Nunez, and James E. Johnson. They were all excellent. Likely no mention of them is a good omission in this book.

Only Ronald K. Noble is mentioned, and favorably, on page 185 and elsewhere.

Leonnig writes, “Noble warned the White House that he’d found that ATF supervisory had botched the Branch Davidian raid, then lied to cover up their errors … (Noble, who also oversaw the Secret Service, recommended John Magaw, who was being let go from the Service after a long career, to be the ATF’s new director.) “The Clintons jumped at the idea”, Leonnig writes.

In fact, it was I who suggested this possibility to Mr. Noble. Noble, a consummate diplomat, asked me to call John Magaw, who was a friend of mine. (Noble was a tough guy but never wanted to hurt feelings unnecessarily. It wasn’t part of his professional métier.) If you think about it, this might be a nominal argument for having senior advisers. Once in a while at least, they do something worthwhile – or maybe not. It depends.

John Magaw was being let go from the Secret Service after a long career. I called John on the phone and asked if he’d take the ATF top job. Magaw saw the handwriting on the wall and agreed to move to ATF. There, he picked up the agency pieces left by Director Steve Higgins after the Waco siege and put them back into some semblance of order.

So, in a sense Leonnig ends where she begins: she sees a mess, describes it, and suggests how the Service might get better.

To wit: This is the start of her Author’s Note: “This long-revered agency was not living up to its most solemn duty-to keep the president safe. Agents and officers gave me a guided tour, showing me step by step how the Secret Service was becoming a paper tiger, weakened by arrogant, insular leadership, promotions based on loyalty rather than capability, years of slim budgets, and outdated technology.”

In the end she writes what a knowledgeable confidant told her. It’s on page 487: “Someone in the near future needs to sit down and figure out: what is their mission? Because they can’t do the mission they have now,” the person said. “These people are patriots. We’re letting them down and we’re leaving the country at risk.”

How’s that for a frightening consideration at the end of a careful analysis?

Here’s a good thought: President Biden will work his will to make Secret Service better. It’s clearly in his interest to do so.

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic. He has written for the BBC, The Dublin Review of Books, and numerous U.S. publications. Langan worked in senior posts in Washington, DC for Republican and Democrat administrations for 15 years. While at Treasury, Under Secretary Noble named Langan an acting member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Enforcement, a post he held for more than a year.

