Know your candidates: Amoy Barnes hopes to bring passion for constituent services to North Shore Council seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Amoy Barnes has served in a variety of public and private positions since the aughts. Now, she wants to represent the North Shore in the City Council. From working as an intern for former Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) to roles in the city's Parks Department and Department of Parks and Recreation, she feels she has the appropriate experience, and speaks often about the importance of government services.