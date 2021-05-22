A guided tour of the Hamlet of Vischer Ferry

Whether you go for the history, the races, or the spa, this 24-hour guide to the Saratoga County city will take you from morning to night. To say that there’s a lot to do in Saratoga Springs would be an understatement. The city has such an abundance of sights and sounds that it is hard to know where to begin. The Saratoga Spa State Park and the Saratoga Automobile Museum lure history lovers, while the spas, wineries, and breweries attract anyone in search of a romantic weekend getaway. Throughout the year, locals and visitors alike flock to the upstate spot to jam outdoors with their favorite artists at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. To top it all off, the Saratoga Race Course is the place to be come late summer. The six weeks of horse racing are almost as exciting as the people watching.