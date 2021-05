We’ve sure been having some nice days this spring to be outside and that has meant my wife and I have gotten to really enjoy some new outside patio furniture. I’ve never been one to go crazy about fixing up the outside too much. I do like it looking nice, and my wife and I have a comfortable back patio spot with a porch, our squirrel-proof bird feeders, a bunch of rose bushes, and now, some pretty cool patio chairs and matching table to enjoy.