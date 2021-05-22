AFC West positional rankings: Patrick Mahomes anchors quarterbacks list

Recent NFL drafts have yielded some exciting rookie quarterbacks, and their impacts on the card market have not gone unnoticed. In 2016, we had Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott. In 2017, we had hobby darlings emerge in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. In 2018, five were taken in the first round, including Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. In 2019, Kyler Murray was selected by the Cardinals with the top pick, just one year after they chose another quarterback in the first round (Josh Rosen). In 2020, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert headlined a class that also included the emerging Jalen Hurts. Finally, in 2021, we saw an exciting new crop of rookie signal-callers, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance selected with the top three picks.