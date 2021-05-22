newsbreak-logo
Johnnie Candle virtual fishing seminar and National Trails Day events upcoming on outdoors calendar

By Brad Dokken
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays. May 25: Virtual fishing seminar with Devils Lake fishing guide and tournament walleye pro Johnnie Candle, 7 p.m. Event will focus on walleyes, northern pike and white bass, beginning with a 15- to 20-minute seminar, followed by a question-and-answer session, and will stream at facebook.com/devilslake.

