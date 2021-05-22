Johnnie Candle virtual fishing seminar and National Trails Day events upcoming on outdoors calendar

With rental vacancies down, what might that mean for Grand Forks’ Census count?. Rental vacancies in Grand Forks have trended downward for the past two years even as area developers keep churning out new apartment buildings. The Herald's Joe Bowen reports that in at least one landlord’s estimation, that’s a portent of good census news to come this summer, and indicates a swelling population, but some are more skeptical -- one UND researcher notes that Grand Forks' workforce has been declining since an oil boom peak around 2017, and rising housing prices and economic instability might prompt some renters to stay put rather than making the jump to home ownership.