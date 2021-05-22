Blackhawks: Three Takeaways from Ryan Carpenter’s 2021 season

Ryan Carpenter was as reliable as ever for the Chicago Blackhawks. While he might not be the best forward on the team he is someone they are happy to have in their bottom six. Ryan Carpenter doesn’t score a lot of goals, but he does help put the team in the best direction to win. On a pretty bad team, Ryan Carpenter still found a way to lead the team in Corsi for players that played more than ten games. Carpenter was at 53.6, on a team that struggled in their own end, having numbers like that are great, especially considering he was playing on that bottom line.