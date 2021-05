The North Webster Lions Club 75th annual Mermaid Festival is rapidly approaching on Saturday, June 26. One of the highlights of the festival is the Queen of Lakes Pageant sponsored by the North Webster Lady Lions. The pageant has all the glamour, thrill and excitement of those shown on television according to a news release from the Lady Lions. The pageant is open to ladies ages 15 to 24. With years of history, the title of Queen of Lakes is a still a very prestigious achievement that includes scholarship money, the release states.