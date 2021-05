The multigenerational home designs of the Lake Club section of the Lakewood Ranch community in Florida meet the growing desire for generations under one roof. It offers one specific family a separate wing for their 91-year-old grandmother and 26-year-old son. They’re just one family adding to the growing demand for multigenerational homes thanks to the pandemic. The Washington Post reports that from April to June 2020, homes purchased for multigenerational households increased by 15%. The National Association of Realtors says it’s the highest percentage of multigenerational home purchases since it began tracking the data in 2012.