newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego County, NY

UNITED WAY GOLF TOURNAMENT SCHEDULED FOR JULY 12

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON – United Way of Greater Oswego County will hold a golf tournament fundraisier. Event committee member Dave Lloyd who represents Novelis explained, “This is one golf tournament you don’t want to miss. There will be good food, good friends and good (socially–distanced) fun for a good cause.”. Foursomes will...

www.nny360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County, NY
Sports
Oswego County, NY
Society
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Fulton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#July#Lunch#The Oswego Country Club#Exelon#National Grid#The Burritt Motors Hole#Ibew#18 Hole Tournament Play#July#Oswego County Neighbors#Contests#Prizes#Awards#Auction Items#On Course Games#Country#Cart#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Sports
Related
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Renzi Foodservice Lends Support to OCO Virtual Trivia Contest

Renzi Foodservice has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. The event will be held Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m. OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly, COVID free, competition...
Fulton, NYnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

2021 CAC Returning Board Members and Officers of Board

At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. Executive Director Tory L....
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County Media Group presenting Saturday's racing at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Oswego County Media Group will present Saturday’s racing program at Oswego Speedway. There will be a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr. was the...
Oswego, NYSUNY Oswego

Oswego to hold 8 in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend

SUNY Oswego will hold a series of celebrations for its Class of 2021 graduates across eight Commencement ceremonies May 14, 15 and 16 in the Marano Campus arena and convocation hall. “In what has been an unprecedented, challenging year, it is more important than ever to celebrate the perseverance, hard...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online In June

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County FCU Sponsors OCO Virtual Trivia Night May 20

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m., OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.
Fulton, NYiheartoswego.com

Compass FCU to Join Fulton’s Big Truck Day May 15th

Compass Federal Credit Union is set to take part in Fulton’s Big Truck Day to be held at the Fulton War Memorial on Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton, Big Truck Day will feature over a dozen different vehicles for kids to climb and explore including helicopters, race cars, police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks and more.
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Nominate your vet for Oswego County 2021 Veteran of the Year

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Veterans’ Service Agency is accepting nominations for the 2021 Oswego County Veteran of the Year Award. Nominees may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard. They must also live in Oswego County. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 30.
Fulton, NYcnybj.com

United Way of Greater Oswego County announces two new board members

FULTON — The United Way of Greater Oswego County announced that it recently elected two community members to its board of directors. Tracy Wimmer joined the board in February and Sarah Ingerson was elected in March. Both will serve as directors on the board through 2023. Wimmer is the VP...
Oswego, NYtjslideways.com

Shullick Scores Dominant Win in Oswego’s Return to Racing

OSWEGO, NY (May 9, 2021) – In Oswego Speedway’s first event in more than 600 days, Ohio’s Dave Shullick Jr. started on the inside of the fourth row and marched the Osetek Racing No. 95 first to the front, and then through lapped traffic for his eleventh career Oswego Supermodified victory and the second of his career on Opening Night.