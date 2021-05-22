newsbreak-logo
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County offices begin summer hours June 1

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature has adopted summer hours for departments located in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego. Offices in this building will be open for business from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 1 and continue through Monday, Aug. 30. The DMV...

