2005 Mosler MT900 S

Close your eyes and think of an “extreme performance vehicle.” What does it look like? For starters, it’s gotta be impossibly low and ridiculously wide – a real hazard in everyday traffic. It’s gotta have vents and wings and swooping bodywork that looks like it was plucked straight from the starting grid. And it’s gotta sound mean, like it’ll rip your arms off if you turn your back on it. All in all, that’s a pretty accurate description of the Mosler MT900 S, a race car that somehow tricked the powers that be into giving it a license plate and permission to traverse public highways. Engineers with extensive motorsport experience made it, and clearly, no punches were pulled in the pursuit of ultimate speed. Lightweight, race-bred suspension, snarling V-8 in the middle – that’s the formula here.