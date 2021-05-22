newsbreak-logo
Grand Forks County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jessie, or 47 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kloten around 615 AM CDT. Aneta and Sharon around 620 AM CDT. Logan Center around 635 AM CDT. Northwood around 640 AM CDT. Kempton and Larimore around 645 AM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
