It says a lot about the decline of Leicester Tigers that George Ford struggles to remember how old he was the last time they won a major trophy. It was the last of their 10 Premiership titles in 2013 – for the record, he was 20 – and, barring a negligible Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2017, the subsequent eight years have been barren. In the interim Leicester City have been crowned Premier League champions, last weekend they won the FA Cup and it is hard to escape the feeling the Tigers have been left behind.