Chicago White Sox: How have they fared against Gerrit Cole?

The Yankees won two out of three against the Astros in a series that was like no other, in an atmosphere that manager Aaron Boone admitted even caught him a little off-guard. “I was taken aback by it; I knew it would be intense and raucous, but it’s been so long since we’ve had that level, where 15 minutes before game it felt like a playoff game,” Boone said during his weekly appearance on Carton & Roberts on Friday. “The intensity and passion was there non-stop all three games, and it was fun to be in that environment. There are games and series that sometimes take on a bigger meaning, and this was one of those.”