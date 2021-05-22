7 Reasons why May 2021 is our most marvelous month yet

Hades, the god of the underworld, is by far the least problematic god. He is portrayed as the bad guy in movies such as, Disney’s “Hercules,” Disney’s “Descendants” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians.” However, each version of Hades has the same goal – escape the underworld. That is not the case for the actual Hades; he did not try to overthrow his brother or his brother’s throne. After Zeus removed everyone from Cronus’ stomach, the three brothers had an argument regarding who would rule which three kingdoms. So, they decided to pull gems and each would pull one out without looking at it. Zeus got the diamond, which stood for the sky. Poseidon got the sapphire, which stood for the sea, and Hades got the ruby, which stood for the underworld. Hades knew his brothers would have cheated some way, but he was not in the mood to argue so he let it be. According to themedium.com writer, Smera Goel, there are five reasons why Hades is so misunderstood and why his story should be corrected.