Environment

Severe storms to target parts of the Plains this weekend

By Mary Gilbert,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

After rounds and rounds of flooding downpours brought record rainfall and serious flooding danger to portions of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley last week, AccuWeather forecasters say a different threat has developed in the center of the country this weekend. Severe thunderstorms are set to rumble to life across portions of the High Plains into Sunday.

While this is good news for parts of Texas and Louisiana that were inundated with over a foot of rainfall last week, it is bad news for some residents of New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

On Saturday, a slew of tornadoes broke out across Colorado. The touchdown of the tornadoes appeared to be brief and no damage was reported to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

New Mexico and Colorado as experienced some hail on Saturday, with hail rocks ranging from the size of a quarter, to the size of a chicken egg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBhgb_0a7uXYjE00

A large area of cold air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to spin slowly across the Intermountain West this weekend and produce showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.

In the same area, strong winds rushing at the jet stream level of the atmosphere will continue to provide the necessary ingredients for severe weather.

While severe storms targeted areas from eastern New Mexico to eastern Colorado on Saturday, the threat on Sunday will shift farther north.

"The focus for these severe thunderstorms will shift northward on Sunday and impact mainly eastern Colorado and eastern Wyoming into western Kansas, western Nebraska and the western Dakotas," LeSeney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YosMr_0a7uXYjE00

"These thunderstorms will initiate over the higher terrain, but then quickly move out of the mountains and into the High Plains," LeSeney said.

When compared to Saturday, the coverage of severe storms is forecast to be more widespread on Sunday. Large hail will once again be a threat on Sunday, as will damaging wind gusts. Torrential downpours are also possible in the most feisty storms on Sunday.

"Wind gusts to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph in the most severe storms can certainly lead to power outages and tree damage in some communities, but even motorists will want to take note of this hazard," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff explained. "Such winds are strong enough to blow over high-profile vehicles on the open highway."

Another threat with Sunday's storms will be isolated tornadoes. Anyone living in the impacted areas on Sunday should be sure to have multiple ways to receive important weather warnings for their specific location, like the AccuWeather app.

Places like Rapid City, South Dakota and Bismarck, North Dakota, will be at risk for damaging storms on Sunday. Travelers across portions of interstates 80, 90 and 94 will need to keep an eye to the sky for rapidly changing conditions on Sunday.

While the storms will pose hazardous for some, they will also bring needed rainfall to a parched region of the nation. Much of the northern Plains, from the Dakotas into eastern Montana, is in severe to extreme drought according to the US Drought Monitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRAT5_0a7uXYjE00

"Parts of the region where the worst drought conditions persist could pick up an inch or two of rainfall through Sunday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. "While not enough to eliminate such severe drought, it will help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd8RW_0a7uXYjE00

AccuWeather forecasters note that the weekend will not be the only time period for severe weather, but also needed rainfall in parched parts of the central United States in the coming days. Rounds of scattered severe storms are forecast to continue to rumble to life across portions of the Plains each day through at least the early week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TTLH_0a7uXYjE00

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

