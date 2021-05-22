Saturday Music Debut with Klassic Soul!

Check out Soul of the Blues every Thursday from noon til 2pm on AshevilleFM! You can listen live on 103.3fm or stream it live for one week following the broadcast at ashevillefm.org! This week you’ll hear new music from various artists you probably haven’t heard before on cds released from the Blues Society of Central PA, NOLA Blues and Blind Racoon record labels. You’ll also get more familiar tunes from Elvin Bishop, Lucky Peterson, Junior Wells, Luther Allison and The Allman Brothers Band. The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are The Kinks! So, tune into Soul of the Blues and join the Blueshound for two hours of mind withering, butt slithering blues!