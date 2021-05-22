newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Letter to the Editor: Slow thinkers

By A. Martin
Pine And Lakes News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many slow thinkers today are so angry at the regulations and restrictions necessary to try stopping the COVID-19 pandemic. They want to quit fighting it. None of us wants the pandemic. We can't stop it by ignoring it; it seems we tried that under the former guy. We have to become proactive and attack it. We have to become warriors. All of us.

