newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

After China banning Crypto, Australian minister says, govt has no problem with crypto investment.

By Vikas
itechupdates.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a week of disappointments after China banning crypto… The crypto holders have finally got something good to count on to!!. Edwina J. Hume of Australia has given a green flag to digital currencies sighting it as the necessity of the new age. Hume making the inroads for making crypto investments legal says citizens should be well aware before they make a decision about placing their hard-earned money in a highly risky asset like cryptocurrency China banning crypto.

www.itechupdates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Minister#Government Investment#Digital Currency#Financial Investment#Australian#Fiat#Clubhouse#Banning Crypto#Cryptocurrency Australia#Approving Cryptocurrency#Digital Currencies#Necessary Infrastructure#Regulations#Retail Investors#Newer Financial Products#Traders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China's Xiaomi says U.S. has formally lifted securities ban

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday a U.S. court has removed the company’s designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on U.S. persons buying or holding its stock. “The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a...
Marketsthedechained.com

Canada Goes After Crypto Exchanges as Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining

Canada is cracking down on non-compliant cryptocurrency exchanges. This is in line with new laws that the country enacted in March. The crackdown has caught up with Poloniex, one of the better-known crypto exchanges in the world. According to the Ontario Securities Commission, Poloniex has not registered with the agency...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Renews Push to Allow Land Rights as Collateral to Modernise Farms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday stepped up efforts to finance the modernisation of farms and widen the range of collateral to back bank loans to the agricultural sector to include rights to the use of some communal land. Qualified agricultural firms are encouraged to issue bonds and list...
Economyfinbold.com

Chinese crypto mining firms consider venturing into ready markets in North America, central Asia

The purge on cryptocurrencies by Chinese authorities is forcing manufacturers of mining machines to shift focus to other friendly regions like North America and Central Asia. Following the announced crackdown, some miners have completely halted their operations with equipment manufacturers who are mostly from China, stating they are contemplating venturing into other markets, Reuters reports.
Economyprotocol.com

Will China remain crypto miner to the world?

Good morning! China has released the first images taken by Zhurong, its Mars rover. (Still undiscovered on the Red Planet: intelligent life, habitable terrain or water.) China is the second country in the world to land a rover on Mars, after the U.S. But don't expect NASA to work with the China National Space Administration anytime soon: In April 2011, Congress prohibited NASA and the Office of Science and Technology Policy from coordinating with China via a short phrase inserted in a spending bill. It's called the Wolf Amendment, and while the original long ago expired, its language has continued to be inserted in annual spending bills since.
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

The Great Divide In Crypto: Central Bank Digital Currencies Vs. Digital Currencies

Emerging markets are driving crypto adoption, propelled by a combination of factors, including lack of trust in local monetary policy, unbanked masses experiencing their initial joys of modern finance, and the rise of mobile banking. As such, transition to a digital currency is not only easier but is often more reliable than depending on a traditional fiat currency. In many cases, it’s why developing nations are adopting cryptocurrencies at a much faster rate than more developed nations.
Worlddallassun.com

Reserve Bank mulls creation of 'digital rand'

The SA Reserve Bank confirmed on Tuesday that its research into launching a "digital rand" should be completed next year. Last month, China launched its own digital currency, while the US is also probing the possibility. Digital currencies are backed by the central bank, and can be used to pay...
MarketsNASDAQ

Does China's Concerns on Crypto Represent An Opportunity?

China mines more bitcoin (BTC) than anywhere else in the world. As the Chinese government extends its iron-fisted clampdown on the industry, miners based in China said the breakeven cost to mine Bitcoin hovers in the $5,000 to $6,000 range. From the framework of first principles, that comes out to around a $0.04/kwh cost. This represents a habit that might be too hard to stop.
Marketsgamepressure.com

China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.
Marketsalpha-week.com

China Is Cracking Down on More Than Just Crypto

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison and editor Jack Farley break down today’s most important market-moving stories—from China’s clampdown on commodity speculation and Bitcoin mining to the supply chain bottlenecks that may at last spur durable capex investment from companies in order to meet demand. Harrison and Farley cover the day’s price action in which global equities drift higher alongside commodities such as gold and crude oil as well as the crypto volatility, which did not abate over the weekend.
Economythecoinshark.net

Russia's Central Bank Postpones CBDC Testing For a Year

The Russian regulator said that CBDC will be tested in 2022. It was previously reported that testing is expected in 2021. According to the head of the bank, a list of banks and other financial organisations that will take part in the test of the digital currency has already been defined.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bank Indonesia joins global c.bank push for digital currencies

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency and is assessing which platform it will use, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday, as the country sees a digital transaction boom during the pandemic. Countries around the world are looking at developing central...
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Chinese Province Proposes to Blacklist Illegal Bitcoin Miners in the Social Credit System

The Chinese provincial government of Inner Mongolia has issued a proposal to blacklist the national social credit system to everyone who violates new rulings on Bitcoin mining. Following China’s crackdown on crypto mining, the province wants to punish illegal miners with limited access to financial products and even restrictions on foreign travels, reported local media outlet Weixin.
Economytheblockcrypto.com

Indonesia plans to issue a central bank digital currency

Bank Indonesia, the central bank of Indonesia, is planning to issue a digital currency to speed up payments. The central bank is currently assessing which technology to use for its digital rupiah, governor Perry Warjiyo told a streamed news conference on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. Once issued, the digital rupiah will be a legal payment instrument in Indonesia, alongside banknotes. But the central bank doesn't have a timeline yet on when it will issue it.
Economy104.1 WIKY

S. Korea’s central bank moves to develop pilot digital currency

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank on Monday said it will choose a technology supplier to build a pilot platform for a digital currency, moving a step closer to creating a central bank-backed digital currency. The Bank of Korea said it is seeking a partner through an open bidding...
MarketsNBC Connecticut

China's Latest Move to Tighten Crypto Regulation Is Not New, Says HSBC

China's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.
MarketsThe Daily Star

China crypto mining business hit by crackdown

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on Friday as...
Marketspingwest.com

Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi suspends domestic bitcoin mining

Centralized cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has suspended bitcoin mining service and sales of mining equipment in mainland China as Beijing is cracking down on Bitcoin mining. Detail: Huobi Mall, part of Huobi Exchange, said on Sunday that all of its custody businesses have been suspended. “We are contacting oversea service providers...