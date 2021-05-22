After China banning Crypto, Australian minister says, govt has no problem with crypto investment.
Almost a week of disappointments after China banning crypto… The crypto holders have finally got something good to count on to!!. Edwina J. Hume of Australia has given a green flag to digital currencies sighting it as the necessity of the new age. Hume making the inroads for making crypto investments legal says citizens should be well aware before they make a decision about placing their hard-earned money in a highly risky asset like cryptocurrency China banning crypto.www.itechupdates.com