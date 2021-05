LA VERNE, CA — Marissa Acosta and Subdue Ezinwa have been tabbed SCIAC Athletes of the Week the Southern California Intercollegiate Atheltic Conference announced Monday. Acosta picks up SCIAC Softball Hitter of the Week honors after her unstoppable performance at the plate in a three-game series against Cal Lutheran. The sophomore put on an offensive exhibition leading the Leopards with seven RBIs and eight hits, including a triple and double in a pair of wins. She also crossed the plate seven times and drew two walks in the series. La Verne outscored Cal Lutheran 28-8 in the two wins.