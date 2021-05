Of all six Sergio’s restaurants Blanca Cabrera owns in Miami, the one on Coral Way is her favorite. Tucked across the street from the Miracle Marketplace and Winn Dixie, the restaurant patio is full for lunch on weekdays, making it Cabrera’s second-best performing location since it opened in 1992. She credits the foot traffic to it location on east Coral Way, a major Miami thoroughfare connecting Coral Gables to Brickell and Key Biscayne beyond. The banyan tree-filled median provides a shady sidewalk drawing passersby to the restaurant.