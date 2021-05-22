newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Here are 19 bankruptcies filed recently in North Texas

Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago
Dallas area bankruptcy courts recorded 19 business filings — including 10 with total debt above $1 million — between April 30-May 14. Year to date through May 14, 2021, the court recorded 108 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -41 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

