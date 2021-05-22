Here are 19 bankruptcies filed recently in North Texas
Dallas area bankruptcy courts recorded 19 business filings — including 10 with total debt above $1 million — between April 30-May 14. Year to date through May 14, 2021, the court recorded 108 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -41 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.www.bizjournals.com