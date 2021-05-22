Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10

A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. As the vast world of anime starts to make its way towards mainstream pop culture, so does its source material. The majority of anime titles that we watch are an adaptation of a manga. In case you aren’t aware of what that is, it is the Japanese equivalent of comics and graphic novels. However, there are notable differences between them—one of them being that manga is read from right to left. Another one is it’s usually printed in black and white.