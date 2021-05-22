newsbreak-logo
Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics releases Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10 this Wednesday, and we have the official preview for you here…. PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE INVITATION”. DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS find themselves cornered by VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN! Can they pull off a daring escape–even if that means surrendering the NIHIL HYPERDRIVE? And what sets them on a collision course with one of the most deadly BOUNTY HUNTERS in the galaxy?

