Microsoft Edge Canary gains improved Password Health feature

Microsoft released another unplanned update this evening with version number 90.0.818.62 for Microsoft Edge for Windows and MacOS, which includes the latest security updates for the Chromium program. Update includes bug fixes and security improvements only: Update closes security holes CVE-2021-30506, CVE-2021-30507, CVE-2021-30508, CVE-2021-30509, CVE-2021-30510, CVE-2021- 30511, C .VE-2021-30512, CVE-2021-30513, CVE-2021-30514, CVE-2021-30515, CVE-2021-30516, CVE .VE-2021-30517, CVE-2021-30518, CVE-2021-30519, and CVE-2021 -30520 on Microsoft Edge. As always, access to the details is restricted until most users receive this update. The update for version 90.0.818.62 can be downloaded via the update function via the update menu -> Help and Feedback -> Information about Microsoft Edge and directly from the official website. More information about this update can be found below or at Microsoft.