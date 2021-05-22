Microsoft Edge Canary gains improved Password Health feature

Whether you work in an office, your home, or just bounce around to any place with a Wi-Fi connection, a good portable mouse is an excellent office tool. A mouse that’s small enough to carry around but big enough to be practical, useful enough to do everything you need it to do, and wireless so you have less crap to organize (if you’re like me) is an essential part of any workday. As a travel writer, that portability part is key. I always do my best to travel using only a carry-on bag and a backpack since it saves me from having to wait to check my bags (I’ve had airlines send my luggage to god-knows-where several times). The smaller my essentials are, the better. Microsoft’s Arc Mouse is the perfect example of what I’m looking for.