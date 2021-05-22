newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE BRIEFS

By Daniel Israel
Posted by 
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayor Jimmy Davis, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, and Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace were present to celebrate the grand opening. (SEE BRIEF) 3 / 3. Staff members of the Bayonne Office On Aging congratulated Pastor Gary Grindeland on being named Senior of...

hudsonreporter.com
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
Person
Neil Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bayonne High School#Board Chair#County Executive#Council Members#First Ward Council#Second Ward Council#American#The U S Military#Dedication#Bayonne Medical Center#Planning Board#Board Of Education#Grace Lutheran Church#Hudson County#Mayor James Davis#Senior Citizen#Education Trustee#Dr Hollander#Staff Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

New rendering shows changed plans for Morris Park

New renderings for Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne show the latest plans for the passive park on the corner of Broadway and East 47th Street. The park has a history of controversy surrounding developer plans to overhaul the small green space. Uptown residents were outraged in December of 2018,...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

One-alarm fire in Bayonne quickly extinguished

A one-alarm fire was quickly extinguished without injuries, according to Fire Chief Keith Weaver. At 6:15 a.m. on May 21, a Bayonne police officer called in smoke coming from the roof of 662 Ave C. Firefighters responded and found a fire on the roof. Firefighters deployed a hand line to...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne police participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’

Police Chief Robert Geisler has advised that police will join with officers from around the country in cracking down on unbuckled motorists and passengers as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Running through June 6, the annual “Click It or Ticket” national mobilization uses high visibility seatbelt...
Posted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Walk Cancer Away scheduled for Sept. 26

The Rentas Family would like our friends, neighbors & acquaintance’s in Bayonne (our home town) and surrounding communities to know that we take great pride in organizing the Walk Cancer Away each year in honor of our Jimmy and Your loved ones. As you are well aware, 2020 was a...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne begins vaccinating residents 12 and up

The number of vaccinated residents continues to increase in Bayonne, as the city begins vaccinating residents age 12 and over. As May 18, over 100 eligible children have been inoculated. “Once the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for children over 12, we have seen hundreds of parents bring their children to...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

School district to remain hybrid for the rest of the year

Bayonne Superintendent of Schools John Niesz address parents at a Board of Education meeting in March. The Bayonne School District will continue the current hybrid instruction for the remainder of the school year, according to Superintendent of Schools John Niesz. Niesz had previously stated that if the district could make...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Two dead and four injured in Jersey City shooting

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that left two dead and four others injured. According to the HCPO, on May 21, shortly before 11 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots fired in the area of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street in Jersey City.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Juneteenth flag raising and parade planned

One demonstrator at "Power in the Park" in 2020 called for more respect for Black culture. Photo by Daniel Israel. Black in Bayonne has announced plans for Juneteenth, including a parade and flag raising dubbed “Power in the City.” Last June, the activist group formed after its peaceful “Power in the Park” protest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Cofounders are Camille High, Clarice High, Shaniqua Borders, and Rashad Callaway.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Fire Department is under new leadership

Former Fire Chief Anton Peskens is once again leading the Hoboken Fire Department after Fire Chief Brian Crimmins was put on administrative leave for unknown reasons. This comes the same week as Police Chief Ken Ferrante announced his upcoming retirement. Peskens was officially sworn in as acting fire chief on...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Hudson Montessori School celebrated its 12th Annual Social Studies Fair. This year’s theme was “The Indigenous People of the World.”. Girls ages 5 through 14 can register for Pom Poms and Cheerleading, 2 to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, beginning June 14 at 6300 Meadowview Ave. Cheerleading is for ages...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken closes COVID-19 testing site

Mayor Bhalla, Dr. Raj Brahmbhatt, Health and Human Services Director Leo Pellegrini, Riverside staff, and Hoboken CERT members at the Riverside testing site. Mayor Ravi Bhalla thanked Dr. Raj Brahmbhatt and the Riverside Medical Group team for their continued service to Hoboken residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic following the announcement of the closing of the testing site operated by Riverside Medical Group in partnership with the Hoboken Health Department.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken PSOA endorses Mayor Ravi Bhalla

The Hoboken Police Superior Officers Association announced its endorsement of Ravi Bhalla for re-election as mayor of Hoboken. “We know firsthand how committed Mayor Bhalla is to protecting the health and safety of Hoboken residents and ensuring the improvement of policing standards,” said Lieutenant Ed Drishti, president of the Hoboken Police Superior Officers Association. “His proactive and effective leadership on COVID-19 and on reducing crime demonstrates that he is the right man for the job. His ongoing support of our police department and its leadership has allowed seamless transition into new policies and addressing growing community needs. We enthusiastically back Ravi Bhalla for re-election.”
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Farmers’ Market to return in June

The Bayonne Farmers’ Market will return soon for the 2021 season, Mayor James Davis has announced. Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, at 2 p.m., the market will open on West 23rd Street, between Broadway and Del Monte Drive. The Farmers’ Market will operate on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Campaign season starting early in Bayonne?

It appears that the political campaign season for 2022 has begun. Multiple anonymous sources from Hudson County have alleged that Mayor James Davis is planning to oust City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski and Second Ward City Councilman Sal Gullace from the ticket and have new candidates run for their seats next year, according to NJ.com.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Saving the Memorial Day Parade

After having recent productive discussions with our local veterans, I am very happy that we will be able to bring back the Bayonne Memorial Day Parade in 2022. The outgoing Memorial Day Parade Committee, which was made up of the veterans, will be succeeded by a committee appointed by the City Administration. This change is taking place, because the number of Bayonne veterans is declining as they advance in age. My father is a proud veteran. I would not have been able to look him and other veterans in the eye if we had not found a way to revive the parade. The veterans will still be available for Color Guard requests and patriotic ceremonies throughout the year, such as Veterans’ Day, Pearl Harbor Day, the Holocaust Memorial Program, Flag Day, and marching in the Memorial Day Parade.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

A green light at the end of the tunnel?

In a bid to ease the traffic congestion which has become all too familiar to Hoboken’s Southwest and a headache to residents and commuters, the city will pilot a new traffic pattern. The yearlong pilot aims to give drivers more “green” time while increasing on-street parking and pedestrian safety. “We...
TrafficPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Gateway Project advances

A commitment has been made by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to advance the Gateway Project, including finishing the Portal North Bridge project and building a new trans-Hudson rail tunnel. The approximately 110-year-old Portal Bridge spans the Hackensack River from Kearny to Secaucus, carrying a daily average of...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

‘I have proudly served this city and loved every second of it’

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante will officially retire on July 1 after serving as police chief since 2014. “I have been a police officer for 28 years, the Police Chief for the past seven years, and two years as OEM Coordinator before that,” said Ferrante. “I have proudly served this city and loved every second of it. In fact, my father Retired Captain Fred Ferrante and I served for a combined 60 plus years at the HPD.”
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

NAACP’s Education Committee hits the ground running

From left to right: Committee Chair Irene Pyke, President Donald Byrd, Kim Caliman Byrd, Judth Kalifa, and Kim Hightower meet with school officials in April. The Bayonne NAACP is focused on education in 2021. The committees that make up the local branch of the NAACP recently met. They are Communications,...