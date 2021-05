Remember the Gran Turismo trend? Remember when BMW used to make these cars as an alternative to Sedan and Touring models? There was a time when the 3 Series and 5 Series models both had a GT choice but nowadays that’s no longer the case. Today, the 6 Series nameplate is kept alive by the only GT left in the range, the brilliant – in my book – BMW 6 Series GT. Yes, it’s still around and starting this summer it will get a few new tricks too.