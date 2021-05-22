Road projects mostly avoid price spikes plaguing home construction

Workers install pipe along Maxfield Street in the Germania Park neighborhood Friday. Civil engineering projects haven’t faced the skyrocketing costs that have faced the home construction industry. Pat Christman

People erecting homes and other buildings in 2021 have had to deal with soaring prices.

And earlier this year, there was a hint that similar problems might be in store for elected officials, government engineers and taxpayers looking to build public infrastructure.

In February, a $325,000 bid by S.M. Hentges & Sons to demolish and replace a rotting bridge on Mankato’s North Minnesota River Trail was 80% above estimates. Two other bids were more than double expectations and one was more than triple. That same month, plans to complete the second phase of improvements to the fuel facility at the Mankato Regional Airport were shelved after just two bids were received and both were more than twice what was expected.

Later in the spring, the Association of General Contractors was reporting deep problems in the building construction economy, particularly residential projects. Lumber prices were skyrocketing to record levels, diesel costs were up 80% from the same point in 2020, the extreme cold that hit Texas shut down plants that produce construction plastics, and the same frigid weather burst thousands of plastic utility pipes, driving up demand. Steel prices jumped 11% in April alone.

“Given that materials often represent half or more of the cost of a contract, such an increase could easily wipe out the profit from a project and potentially put the contractor out of business,” the AGC warned, referring to contractors who had made bids before the rapid jump in prices. “... Since then, numerous materials have risen even more steeply in price.”

But at least for those looking to construct civil engineering projects such as a new road rather than a building, the news has been much less gloomy — and a relief for local government budgets in a year where it seems like every other street in the Mankato area is sporting orange cones and detour signs.

“The civil bid items haven’t been as bad,” said Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson.

For the city of Mankato, just one project — the airport fuel facility — has been put on hold in 2021 due to oversized construction bids. In numerous other cases, contractors were willing to do the work for roughly what city staff had predicted and in some cases for much less.

The winning bid was below expectations in four of five multi-million-dollar projects being supervised by Blue Earth County this year.

The city of Mankato’s biggest project of 2021 — the reconstruction of Warren Street — attracted just two bids. One was $359,000 over the $5.22 million estimate, but the winning bid from Holtmeier Construction was $491,000 below expectations.

While that discount was less than 10%, Holtmeier offered an even better deal for the reconstruction of several streets in the Germania Park neighborhood. The contractor’s $1.56 million bid was 30% below estimates. Four contractors competed for that project — two offering bids below the anticipated price, with two above.

The new roundabout under construction at County Road 12 and Adams Street, which is also being extended slightly to the east to serve a new truck stop, attracted a bid of $1.46 million from Dirt Merchant Inc. — $116,000 less than the city engineer’s estimate.

Work on Weaver Street was won by Dirt Merchant, as well, with a bid of just under $460,000 — 35% below the estimate. Various alley projects around the city attracted a $449,000 bid from Nielsen Blacktopping and Concrete — 21% less than anticipated. Resurfacing and reconstruction of various taxiways at the airport brought just a single $2.9 million bid from Minnesota Paving and Materials, but it was 5% below expectations.

And Nielsen Blacktopping is creating the new Prairie Winds Park for $150,000 — one of two bids that easily beat the $192,000 predicted price.

Even a building project — skylight repairs and a roof replacement on the historic Ellerbe Building in the civic center complex — will cost just over $105,000 rather than the $140,000 budgeted, with Kato Roofing doing the work.

Construction costs are noticeably higher than what engineers were expecting when they did initial estimates last summer, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. But the engineer’s estimates are refined as projects reach the final design stage in late winter — the point where precise amounts of materials are known and when changes in pricing can be factored in.

In recent years, actual bids generally range from 5-7% above and below those final estimates, and that’s mostly been the case this year, he said. The big exceptions were those first two projects that were put out for bids in February, and both were unusual projects involving a trail bridge in a difficult-to-access location and aircraft fueling systems.

“That’s kind of a once-in-a-career kind of project,” McCarty said. “We don’t always have the institutional knowledge to be as accurate as we’d like to be.”

On the more familiar street projects, the city has been able to move forward with its entire planned slate of work in 2021.

“You have a portfolio of projects,” he said. “So you may be able to absorb an overage on one because two others came in under.”

That happened for Blue Earth County as well.

The project to add roundabouts at Highway 14’s ramps with Riverfront Drive attracted two bids, both of which were over the $2.53 million estimate, with W.W. Blacktopping’s winning offer topping the estimate by 4.8%. But the big Victory Drive reconstruction attracted three bids that were all below expectations, including Dirt Merchant’s $3.22 million bid that was nearly 17% below the engineer’s estimate.

A reconstruction of County Road 27 in Eagle Lake, expected to cost nearly $3 million, drew three bids below that level with Dirt Merchant bidding $2.44 million — 17.4% under the estimated cost. A group of bituminous overlay projects on county roads in the southwest corner of the county, which were projected to cost $3.2 million, drew one bid above that amount and two below — the winning bid from Minnesota Paving and Materials coming in more than 8% less than predicted.

And the county’s costliest project of the year — the next phase of the County Road 1 reconstruction (old Highway 66) south of Mankato — generated just a single bid when bids were opened on Wednesday, but it was 10.2% lower than projected.

Expected to cost $16.8 million, Mathiowetz Construction agreed to do the work, which will be focused on sections of the road between County Roads 90 and 9, for $15.1 million.