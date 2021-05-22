Trumbull, Newton headline Elk County showing at D-9 Track

Adam Mellott tossed the fourth no-hitter in Clarion-Limestone High School baseball history to help the Lions split a doubleheader with a 4-1 victory over Clarion at Butler’s Pullman Park Tuesday. Mellott’s gem came after Clarion claimed the opener, 11-6, and it apparently kept the Lions in step with the Bobcats at the top of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s North Division. The odd move to schedule a doubleheader in Butler, roughly 45 minutes away came with the KSAC’s decision to put pressure on its membership to play all of its divisional games to qualify to win a divisional title. … In a span of 12 days, eight school records were establish by Brookville Area High School athletes. Sophomore Lanae Newsome had a hand in four of those records, putting her at the top of the Lady Raiders’ honor roll in six events. She set records in the 100- and 400-meter dashes (12.04 and 58.74), triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches) and joined sister Aisha Newsome, Ashley Wolfe and Brianne Dietrich in the 4x100 relay a time of 49.44 seconds at the McDowell Invitational on April 30. Brianne Dietrich broke the long jump record (17 feet). Aisha Newsome broke the 300 hurdles mark (45.24) while Vinny Dougherty broke the long jump record he shared with his head coach Dan Murdock (22 feet, 51 1/2 inches). He also established the record in the triple jump (45 feet, 103 1/4 inches), breaking his own mark from last year. … The Brookville Grays open their 64th season Sunday afternoon in Reynoldsville when they take on the Sykesville Senators. The Grays finished second during the regular season at 15-8, one game behind Rossiter. In the postseason, the Grays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven semifinal series with the DuBois Rockets, but the Rockets rallied to win the series in seven games. The Grays will have a similar look to last year’s team as much of the team’s core returns, led by reigning Federation League Most Valuable Player Ben Marzullo, who hit .350 and scored a league-best 21 runs while driving in 16 more.