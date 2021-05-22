Why Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday defended his decision to receive political advice from his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo. “I had conversations with my brother. I always have conversations with my brother because he’s my brother and he’s my best friend,” the governor told the New York Post. “Obviously, he was aware of what was going on and I talked to him about it, and he told me his thoughts. He always tells me his thoughts. Sometimes I follow them; sometimes I don’t. He was not covering the story. He had recused himself from the story.”Cuomo defended the decision to ask his brother for advice because he frequently asks other reporters for their take on political issues. He did not, however, indicate with whom he discusses similar matters.