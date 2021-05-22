newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

By Ryan Cooper
Posted by 
TheWeek
TheWeek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been quite a week for media ethics. Emily Wilder, a recently-hired news associate for the Associated Press, was unceremoniously fired after conservative media and activist groups whipped up an outrage mob over her pro-Palestinian activism while she was in college. The reason was supposedly that she had violated the AP's social media policy while doing her job, though her bosses reportedly would not tell her which posts had done so.

theweek.com
TheWeek

TheWeek

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Fareed Zakaria
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Ethics#Conservative Media#Cnn#The Associated Press#Pro Palestinian#Cnn#The Washington Post#Jewish#Discourse Blog#Israeli#New Yorkers#The New York Times#Washington Post#Cuny#Governor Cuomo#Journalist David Roberts#Journalistic Ethics#Ap Reporters#Activist Groups#Softball Interviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Country
Japan
News Break
Ethics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Andrew Cuomo says he gets advice from journalists 'all the time'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo , is not the only journalist to offer him advice. The New York Post reported that during a news conference, the governor acknowledged that his brother had advised him on how to publicly address the sexual harassment accusations he faces, then added, “But I talk to journalists about situations all the time, and they tell me their thoughts and their advice.”
TV & Videosnprillinois.org

Controversy Continues To Dog CNN's Chris Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo admitted to advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on public messaging regarding sexual harassment allegations. But CNN decided against disciplining their primetime star. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the ongoing fallout with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. This article was originally published on...
Los Angeles, CAWashington Post

How the AP wronged Emily Wilder

On May 18, the Associated Press reported on the arrest of an arson suspect over a Los Angeles wildfire: “The man detained Sunday near the fire zone was being treated for smoke inhalation, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. He did not identify the suspect or offer details about the investigation.” At the foot of this classic AP story is a line that reads, “AP journalist Emily Wilder contributed to this report from Phoenix.“
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

CNN's Brian Stelter suggests his colleague Chris Cuomo take a leave of absence

The Cuomo Prime Time host facing no consequences for advising his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his sexual misconduct scandal has rankled the journalism world. Reliable Sources host Stelter suggested one form of punishment: a leave of absence. Stelter asked Columbia University research scholar and CNN contributor Nicole Hemmer whether Cuomo should take a leave of absence over the new reports. “It’s not unusual for people in the media and politicians to have relationships, but if you entangle them, you have to be absolutely cautious about this,” she said. “A leave of absence is a good way to acknowledge the conflicts of interest that are there. This is something that should have happened and certainly should happen going forward if he wants to rebuild his credibility.”
Politicstathasta.com

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Defends Receiving Political Advice From His Brother

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday defended his decision to receive political advice from his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo. “I had conversations with my brother. I always have conversations with my brother because he’s my brother and he’s my best friend,” the governor told the New York Post. “Obviously, he was aware of what was going on and I talked to him about it, and he told me his thoughts. He always tells me his thoughts. Sometimes I follow them; sometimes I don’t. He was not covering the story. He had recused himself from the story.”Cuomo defended the decision to ask his brother for advice because he frequently asks other reporters for their take on political issues. He did not, however, indicate with whom he discusses similar matters.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Harris Faulkner Cites Brian Stelter Covering CNN’s Cuomo Debacle: ‘They DO Have Real Journalists Over There’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner stood out from her colleagues by crediting CNN’s Brian Stelter for acknowledging the scandal surrounding Chris Cuomo. On Monday, Outnumbered discussed Cuomo’s involvement in strategy sessions to help his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), address multiple accusations of sexual harassment. The segment also addressed Rick Santorum’s ouster from CNN for his offensive comments toward Native Americans.
EntertainmentSentinel & Enterprise

Editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

CNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...